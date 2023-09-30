Encouraged by Josh Cribbs, Hoban football routs Walsh with big-name Buckeyes in attendance

Stars descended on Akron to watch two undefeated high school football teams clash Friday night, and Archbishop Hoban put on quite the show for them.

Hoban (6-0) rolled to a 57-7 blowout win at home over rival Walsh Jesuit (6-1).

The Knights dominated from the start and built leads of 37-0 at the end of the first quarter and 50-0 at halftime.

Hoban's victory at Dowed Field came on the heels of Browns legend Josh Cribbs addressing the Knights on Thursday evening.

The rout also unfolded with Ohio State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles and Buckeyes running back DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum in attendance. Trayanum graduated from Hoban in 2020. Former NFL running back Delone Carter was at the game, too. His oldest son, Caden, is a sophomore on Walsh's team.

Hoban gave Walsh the “Mum Day” treatment it traditionally used in the buildup to games against archrival St. Vincent-St. Mary, which shut down the regular-season series beginning this year. For “Mum Day,” Hoban students are supposed to stay silent at school until a pep rally.

Of course, Cribbs had Hoban fired up. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is known for motivational speaking.

Hoban coach Tim Tyrrell told the Beacon Journal Cribbs played college football for Kent State University with two Hoban assistant coaches, Renzy Parnell and Reggie Crook.

“It was just an honor that our kids get to meet somebody at that level,” Tyrrell said. “So it's kind of cool that our kids were able to do that, and he talked for a while with them. It was about a half-hour talk.

“The biggest [message] was just really enjoy playing football, and no matter what level you get to, whether it's the NFL, college or you're done after high school, it's love the game. It was awesome to be able to listen.”

As for Knowles, Tyrrell had a lengthy chat with him before the game. Tyrrell said the Ohio State assistant his eye on several Hoban players, including junior linebacker Eli Lee, sophomore cornerback Elbert Hill IV, sophomore wide receiver Payton Cook, sophomore offensive tackle Sam Greer, who's sidelined with an injury, and senior linebacker Rickey Williams, who has committed to play for West Virginia.

Lee sacked Walsh junior quarterback Keller Moten for a safety.

On a trick play, Cook threw a 52-yard pass to senior wide receiver Jalen Hightower on the Hoban offense's second play from scrimmage.

A defensive star, Hill moonlights on offense, and he broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run.

Senior running back Caleb Jones led Hoban with nine carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half.

Knights junior quarterback Tylan Boykin went 4-of-8 passing for 79 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Joey Hardman. Boykin also gained 93 yards on two carries.

Senior free safety Ty Campbell gave Hoban a defensive touchdown with a 50-yard pick six.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hoban football routs Walsh Jesuit after Josh Cribbs visit