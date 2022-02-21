Encore, could Christian Harris be more in his final form and could it be for the Cowboys?

The Cowboys’ depth chart is looking pretty thin at linebacker with only defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons guaranteed to be back next year. Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris is a converted safety whose coverage ability could pay major dividends in the NFL. Soon after the conclusion of the 2021 CFB championship game, the junior declared for the NFL draft.

A preseason All-SEC pick, Harris didn’t make either the first or second team but he did save for his best performance for last. In the championship game loss, Harris had four tackles for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. Is that the kind of performance waiting on the team that drafts him, or was this just a tease? A further look into his film is required.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-2

Listed Weight: 232

Jersey Number: 8

Stats (2021): 45 tackles, 80 total tackles

Impact plays (2021): 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 0 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 0 fumble recoveries

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Florida CC (2020), Miami (2021), Arkansas (2021), Georgia NC (2021)

Best Game: Georgia NC (2021)

Worst Game: Florida CC (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Range: Has good but not elite range, capable of chasing a ball carrier down to the sideline. At times he flashes elite burst in pursuit of the ball carrier, but its seldom. Fantastic closing speed.

Processing Speed: Can solely commit to the run on a RPO. Overall has pretty bad eyes. Very questionable here. Will likely have to be used as a sub package player on passing downs, until he can develop better instincts. Seems to lack the natural instinct you want in a linebacker. Had flashes of improved eye discipline in 2021, but still not where you want it to be.

Tackling: Sure tackler, seldom misses here. Showed an added violence to this part of his game in 2021.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Attacks pulling blockers with power. Can collapse the pocket with a 2 arm bull rush.

Versatility: Fantastic as a coverage linebacker, sometimes gets good pressure, but that’s when he is left uncovered and has a free lane to the QB. Ideal role is he starts off as a third down linebacker and hopefully develops into a every down player.

Performance Evaluation:

Coverage Ability: A converted safety, his hip fluidity shines here. Gets good drops in zone, change of direction ability shines here. Able to carry players up the seam. Only person who gained significant separation on him was Pitts. Gets a good break on the ball when reading the QBs eyes.

Motor/Effort: Wouldn’t say he gives maximum effort on every play, but he doesn’t take plays off.

Block Shedding: Struggled to disengage from blocks in 2020. Lacks any moves to disengage from blockers.

Blitzing/Pass Rush: Good when he has a free rushing lane, but when an offensive lineman is there to fill his gap, he can be rendered virtually ineffective. Has virtually no pass rush moves, just runs at the offensive lineman and tries to out athlete them. Effective when moving laterally on twists and stunts. Effective on delayed blitzes when he gets a running start and be light on his feet to change the shoulder of the offensive tackle he is attacking at the last second.

Run Defense: Can take bad gaps vs the run. Sure tackler, but does not take the best angles nor fills the correct gap. Appeared to have navigated the box better in 2021.

Strengths:

Coverage ability is the big standout, has smooth change of direction ability; able to carry RBs out of the backfield, TEs up the seem. Very good athlete, able to change direction of the shoulder he is attacking of the offensive lineman at the lest second. Fantastic tackler, if he gets hands on the ball carrier, he is likely going down.

Weaknesses:

Doesn’t have the best eyes, processing speed can be slow. Often finds himself taking the wrong gap against the run and can be caught by read options and bootlegs. Lacks a real pass rush toolbox, just out athletes the blocker. Struggles to disengage from blocks.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Harris would likely be a starter coming into a thin Cowboys linebacker room. Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal, the other starters opposite Parsons, are both free agents. Francis Bernard and Luke Gifford barely saw any run, even with starters out; Dan Quinn chose to simply play Jayron Kearse down closer to the line of scrimmage even more.

Jabril Cox suffered an ACL injury and the club will have to plan around that. Even if Dallas ended up resigning everyone and adding a free agent addition or two, Harris can at least work his way onto the field in passing downs due to his high coverage ability. He needs work in his pass rush moves and counters, play recognition, and gap-shooting ability against the run to see a full-time role.

In a perfect world a team would use him on passing downs and let him develop more as a pass rusher and hopefully improve his processing ability.

Prospect Grade:

Range (15) 13 Block Shedding (10) 5 Processing Speed (10) 7 Blitzing/ Pass Rush (10) 6 Coverage Ability (10) 9 Run Defense (10) 8 Motor/ Effort (5) 4 Toughness/ Power @ POA(10) 8.25 Tackling(10) 9 Versatility (10) 8.5

Final Grade:

77.75, 3rd round player

