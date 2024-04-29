Encinitas Paralympian seeking donations for Paris qualifier

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Encinitas resident Amy Dixon embodies the spirit of a champion in more ways than one.

From her remarkable achievements in tandem cycling to her unwavering determination as a motivational speaker, Dixon has continuously defied the odds despite facing significant challenges.

Now, she’s rallying her community for support as she pursues her dreams of competing in the Paris Paralympic Games.

Diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in her 20s, Dixon experienced a drastic loss of vision, leaving her with only 5 degrees of peripheral vision — equivalent to a tight camera shot on her face. Despite undergoing over 40 surgeries and losing 98% of her vision, Dixon remained resolute in her pursuit of athletic excellence.

“Adversity is my superpower,” Dixon said. “There is no challenge that you cannot overcome. There is no dead-end. You always have an option and solution to every single problem.”

Dixon’s athletic prowess is nothing short of extraordinary. As a multi-gold medalist in tandem cycling, she has earned recognition as the 8th-ranked athlete in the world in her discipline. Her accolades also extend to triathlon, where she has secured seven ITU Gold Medals and represented the U.S. as a National Champion and Paralympic Triathlete at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

However, Dixon’s journey to the Paris Paralympics hit a roadblock when she contracted COVID-19, jeopardizing her qualification prospects. Despite this setback, she remains undeterred in her pursuit of excellence. With her sights set on Paris, Dixon is turning to her community for assistance. She has launched a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $20,000 to cover the costs of her final two qualifying races in Belgium and Italy. These funds will help supplement expenses that were previously anticipated to be covered by Team USA, which became uncertain due to her illness.

“Getting to the starting line in Paris means everything to me,” Dixon said. “It’s not just about competing; it’s about defying expectations and inspiring others to persevere in the face of adversity.”

As Dixon continues her training regimen and prepares for the challenges ahead, she invites individuals to join her on this incredible journey. Whether through donations, words of encouragement, or spreading awareness, every contribution makes a difference in her quest for Paralympic glory.

With the unwavering support of her community behind her, Amy Dixon is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world stage in Paris. As she demonstrates time and again, with determination and resilience, anything is possible.

