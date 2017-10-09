Encarnacion still out of Indians' lineup with ankle injury

NEW YORK (AP) -- Edwin Encarnacion remains out of the Cleveland Indians' lineup for Game 4 of their AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.

The slugger has been sidelined since leaving Game 2 with a sprained right ankle last Friday. The team says he is day to day.

Michael Brantley is penciled in to replace Encarnacion at designated hitter again Monday night as the Indians, leading 2-1 in the best-of-five playoff, try to reach the AL Championship Series for the second consecutive season. Cleveland had a chance for a three-game sweep Sunday but lost 1-0 to the Yankees as Brantley went 0 for 2 with a walk.

Jay Bruce batted in Encarnacion's cleanup spot in Game 3 and struck out all four times up, stranding three runners. Bruce, a big star in the first two games, is back in the No. 4 hole Monday.

