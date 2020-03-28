eNASCAR Pro Invitational Qualifier at Texas to be live streamed

Qualifying for the second NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway will be live streamed Sunday on eNASCAR.com/live, it was announced Saturday morning.

The eNASCAR Pro Invitational Qualifier will take place Sunday at 10:55 a.m. ET and feature 34 drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and regional series. There are currently four transfer spots available in the 35-car field.

RELATED: Entry list | FOX Sports to televise eNASCAR races

As of Saturday morning, 31 NASCAR Cup Series drivers are locked in and confirmed for Sunday’s main event. Should any Cup drivers add or drop late, the number of transfer spots will be adjusted accordingly.

Sunday’s O‘Reilly Auto Parts 125 will be 125 laps. It’ll air live on FOX/FS1 (subject to change) and the FOX Sports App at 1 p.m. ET.