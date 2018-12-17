eNASCAR PEAK iRacing Series marks 10th season with $100K prize pool BEDFORD, Mass. — NASCAR and iRacing will celebrate the 10th season of the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series in 2019. The series, NASCARs only officially sanctioned esports series, is increasing its prize pool to $100,000, the highest in series history. We are absolutely thrilled to be able to increase the prize pool to $100,000, said Anthony …

BEDFORD, Mass. — NASCAR and iRacing will celebrate the 10th season of the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series in 2019. The series, NASCAR‘s only officially sanctioned esports series, is increasing its prize pool to $100,000, the highest in series history.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to increase the prize pool to $100,000,” said Anthony Gardner, President, iRacing.com. “Working closely with NASCAR, as well as a great partner like PEAK Antifreeze, we have been able to elevate the series to a whole new level.”

The eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series is the longest-running official esports racing series. The updated prize pool represents more than a 500% increase from the previous year, making it one of the richest payouts in esports racing competition.

The 2019 season kicks off on February 12 at Daytona International Speedway and runs through October with the series champion receiving his or her championship trophy and check on stage during pre-race ceremonies at the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

“We couldn‘t be more pleased to celebrate the 10th season of the NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series with our partners at NASCAR and iRacing,” said Bryan Emrich, Chief Marketing Officer for Old World Industries. “We have a storied history in motorsports and over the past five years as title sponsor we have authentically engaged and connected with racing enthusiasts competing at the highest level of sim-racing. This is a great way to build upon our official global Antifreeze partnership with NASCAR and our entitlement of the PEAK Mexico NASCAR Series.”

NASCAR’s commitment to the series is stronger than ever with Jusan Hamilton recently being named Series Director for the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series and the eNASCAR Ignite Series. Hamilton brings years of racing operations experience and is well placed to integrate the series even more within the NASCAR framework.

“NASCAR is putting a strong emphasis on esports and the increased prize money demonstrates how committed we are to the series,” added Hamilton. “The competition has continued to improve each of the past nine seasons and we expect the incentive to win a championship will be at an all-time high. I believe this will be the most competitive season in series history.”

All 18 rounds of the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze Series will be broadcast live on the iRacing eSports Network (www.youtube.com/iracing-esports-network) as well as on www.iRacing.com and www.nascar.com.

2019 SCHEDULE

Regular season

Feb. 12 — Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 26 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 12 — Auto Club Speedway

March 26 — Texas Motor Speedway

April 9 — Richmond Raceway

April 23 — Talladega Superspeedway

May 7 — Kansas Speedway

May 21 — Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 11 — Sonoma Raceway

June 25 — Chicagoland Speedway

July 9 — Kentucky Speedway

July 23 — Pocono Raceway

Aug. 6 — Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 20 — Bristol Motor Speedway

Playoffs

Aug. 27 — Darlington Raceway

Sept. 10 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sept. 24 —Charlotte Motor Speedway road course

Oct. 8 — Homestead-Miami Speedway