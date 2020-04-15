eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series set for return at Richmond; entry list, race procedures revealed

The next installment of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is set for Sunday, and the virtual venue holds true to the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

The select field of current and former Cup Series regulars will compete at virtual Richmond Raceway in a 26-car field, returning to competition after a break for the Easter holiday. The Toyota Owners 150 presented by Toyota at the .75-mile track will be the fourth iRacing event in the series, created to fill the void of a real-world motorsports stoppage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX Sports will return as the broadcasting partner for the Toyota Owners 150 presented by Toyota (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App). Veteran Mike Joy remains on the call with analysts Jeff Gordon and Larry McReynolds, joined by in-race contributor Clint Bowyer. The fixed-setup race is scheduled for 150 laps with competitors allowed one car reset for repairs.

The 26-car field is a change for the league and represents nine fewer entries than previous races. Additionally, there will be no qualifying races or heats to set the field or lineup — rather, the 26 drivers were manually selected for this short-track event.

Additionally, Saturday Night Thunder will return on Saturday — and continue moving forward — after its first race at Bristol Motor Speedway two weeks ago. The Thunder event complements the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, and NASCAR Cup Series drivers not competing in Sunday’s show are eligible for this race, a change from the Bristol weekend.

At Richmond, the Saturday Night Thunder field will use NASCAR Xfinity Series cars and the race will air on NASCAR’s YouTube channel and eNASCAR.com/live.

After a scheduled tripleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway was postponed March 13, officials with NASCAR, FOX Sports and iRacing joined forces with drivers and teams to quickly create a stand-in series of esports events. Denny Hamlin won the series’ first race March 22 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, and wins came on subsequent Sundays by Timmy Hill (Texas Motor Speedway) and William Byron (Bristol). The series was idle Easter weekend.

Below is the entry list, subject to change.

TOYOTA OWNERS 150 PRESENTED BY TOYOTA ENTRY LIST

* Subject to change