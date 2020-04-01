eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series gets new look for Bristol

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is getting a new look for this weekend‘s events at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, providing a different spin for a series that has been popular during its debut the past two weekends on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

What won‘t be different is the participation of NASCAR Cup Series stars, both past and present. What will be different is the race format on Sunday and a new Saturday night show that uses ARCA Menards Series cars and includes drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

The lineup for Sunday‘s main event, the Food City Showdown (1 p.m. ET, FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App), will be set after two heat races. Everyone in the heat races will transfer to the main event.

Meanwhile, the additional Saturday event, Saturday Night Thunder, will be live-streamed on eNASCAR.com and will feature a format familiar to short-track fans with multiple heat races leading up to a main event. None of Saturday‘s racers will transfer to Sunday‘s event, but it‘s a way to provide additional esports action during a time when NASCAR regulars are away from the track because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

