eNASCAR: Best moments from 2019 NASCAR Heat 4 season

The holiday season is a perfect time to sit around the fireplace, reflect on childhood memories … and renew those ultra-competitive sibling rivalries.

And what better way to settle the score than on the sticks like the good ol’ days? Fire up NASCAR Heat 4 on the family big screen and do your talking on the track.

RELATED: BUY NASCAR HEAT 4

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Should you need help getting in the zone, we thought it would be fitting to relive some of the best moments from the 2019 eNASCAR Heat Pro League season:

Bump-n-run at Watkins Glen

Sibling rivalries are all about getting the last laugh — and that’s no different in racing. It’s not about who leads the first lap, or the most laps, but rather who leads the last.

wowTHATSgarbage did just that courtesy of a perfectly-executed bump and run at Watkins Glen earlier this year.

The 'ol bump-n-run! Roush Fenway Gaming secures the overall #eNASCARHeat Pro League victory at @WGI following a last-lap pass. pic.twitter.com/LtWvBalCKm — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 27, 2019

Victory at last!

We all remember that time we FINALLY edged out our brother or sister; everything was right in the world. We saw a similar story line play out in the inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League season after JRMDohar broke through at Kansas Speedway to earn his first career eNHPL victory.

Story continues

No longer the bridesmaid!@TylerDohar survives a two-lap shootout to put @JRMotorsports in Victory Lane for the first time in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League. pic.twitter.com/96kWpXhhoM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 26, 2019

Top pick wins opening race at Charlotte

Younger brother vs. older — a tale as old as time.

At the opening race in Charlotte, the top pick in the draft quickly proved he was here to stay. 17-year-old Slade Gravitt went toe-to-toe with his older friend and rival THAbear95 and won, putting Wood Brothers Gaming in Victory Lane.

Exhibition race at Michigan produces thrilling finish

What would the inaugural season produce? How competitive would it be? The questions swirled entering the first year of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League — but those were quickly answered and the doubt was put to bed after this finish in the preseason exhibition race at Michigan.

Those are just a few of the memorable moments from a thrilling inaugural season and the list could go on and on, like Stewart-Haas Gaming capturing the title at ISM Raceway or the wild regular season finale at Daytona — but we know NASCAR Heat 4 is waiting for you.

Don‘t have a copy yet? It‘s a perfect last-minute gift or present for the new year. Visit NASCARHeat.com to buy the game for as low as $29.99.