Enable to stay in training, says owner Prince Khalid Abdullah

London (AFP) - Flat racing superstar Enable is to stay in training as a six-year-old, owner Prince Khalid Abdullah has announced, with another crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on the cards.

The John Gosden-trained horse was denied a historic third Arc victory earlier this month at Paris Longchamp, pipped on the line by 16-1 shot Waldgeist.

That defeat ended a run of 12 successive wins for Enable, ridden in all of those races by Frankie Dettori.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Prince Khalid has decided to keep Enable in training for 2020," Juddmonte Farms said in a statment.

"She has come out of the Arc in good form and will not race again this year. Her racing programme will be determined entirely on her well-being, with the Arc a target."

Detorri tweeted: "My girl is staying in training for next year. I can't wait. Come on Enable."