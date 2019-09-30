Enable at 'her peak' ahead of Arc hat-trick attempt

Paris (AFP) - Enable is at "her absolute peak" for Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, the superstar mare's trainer John Gosden said on Monday.

Frankie Dettori's mount is odds-on favourite to become the first triple winner of Europe's most prestigious race.

The last to attempt the feat was Treve, trained by Criquette Head-Maarek. The 2013/2014 Arc heroine missed out on turf immortality when finishing fourth to Gosden's Golden Horn in 2015.

Enable arrives in Paris in fine fettle, having extended her unbeaten run to 12 in the Yorkshire Oaks in August.

Gosden told Sky Sports: "She's got a great stride on her and a great head and a wonderful outlook. She's always got her ears pricked and she's very enthusiastic about everything."

The Newmarket trainer suggested that as a five-year-old Enable has reached the summit of her skills.

"She's filled her frame and there's no doubt in my mind that a flat thoroughbred horse is probably at their absolute peak at five. She's fully grown now and fully developed."

Leading the opposition to topple her are the Aidan O'Brien-trained Japan and Magical, French Derby winner Sottsass, last year's Waldgeist who finished fourth and three runners trained in Japan - Kiseki, Blast Onepiece and Fierement.

"We'll see how we go – there's some mighty opposition coming at us, there's no doubt about that," said Gosden.

With a prize money pot of five million euros ($5.45 million) the Arc is the second richest turf race in the world behind Australia's The Everest.