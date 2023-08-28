EMS: Good Samaritans saved 5-year-old boy from near drowning

Aug. 28—Good Samaritans this morning helped to save the life of a 5-year-old boy from near drowning in the Marriot Koolina Beach Club swimming pool, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. today for 92-161 Waipahe Place. Bystanders noticed the unresponsive boy at the bottom of the swimming pool and quickly pulled him out of the water to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Honolulu EMS arrived and continued advanced medical treatment until the boy, who was described as a Japanese visitor, coughed up water, woke up and cried. EMS transported the patient to an emergency room.

"Honolulu EMS acknowledges the quick actions of the Good Samaritans to recognize something was very wrong and the hotel staff, who with the Good Samaritans, started CPR which led to a young boy's life being saved," EMS said in a statement.