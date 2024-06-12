Emre Can to replace Aleksander Pavlovic in Germany’s EURO 2024 squad

The DFB have confirmed that Emre Can will be called up to the German national team for EURO 2024 as Aleksander Pavlovic will miss out.

Bild reports that the Bayern Munich midfielder will miss due to tonsilitis, something that he has been suffering with for the past couple of days. It was previously reported that he would have surgery after the Euros but will now miss the competition.

The man to replace Pavlovic in the squad is Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can. The Dortmund captain is travelling to the squad today to join up with them ahead of Germany’s opening game against Scotland in Munich on Friday.

On the reason for calling up Can, Julian Nagelsmann said: “We want another six in the squad and have therefore decided to nominate Emre Can. He immediately expressed his enthusiasm and willingness to join the team. We wanted to have another player in the squad who has played many games, who knows how to deal with the pressure. He can fulfil the profile well that we can use now.”

An argument could be made that a host of other midfielders could be called up to the national team instead of Can, including Gladbach’s Rocco Reitz who had spent the last two weeks training with the senior team. While the likes of Angelo Stiller, Anton Stach and even Leon Goretzka have played better than the Dortmund midfielder this season.

However, it is clear that Nagelsmann is looking for a specific type of player to be able to play back up in the squad, and this is a profile that Can fits.

GGFN | Jack Meenan