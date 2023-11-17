'Empty the tank': Worcester Academy football players will give their all in school's first bowl game since 2004

Worcester Academy football coach Jeremy Bandy instructs during Thursday's practice.

WORCESTER — There’s something special brewing with the Worcester Academy football team.

In recent memory, the Hilltoppers have fallen on hard times — seven wins in the first three years of the Jeremy Bandy era — but that winning culture and feeling has infiltrated the program in 2023.

Worcester Academy (5-2) is one win away from a historic season as it hosts the Canterbury School (5-3) of New Milford, Connecticut, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Morse Field in the NEPSAC John Mackay Bowl. Mackay is the longtime football coach and athletic director at St. George's School, and will be in attendance to present the championship trophy, according to Worcester Academy athletic director Ed Reilly.

“This means a lot,” Bandy said. “It is a sense of validation for all of the hard work the kids have put in. The school and the administration has been behind us since I got hired four years ago — from Head of School Kevin Breen to athletic director Ed Reilly to all the faculty and staff on campus. WA has a rich tradition of football success, and you can sense the excitement back to a point where we are competing week to week.”

Worcester Academy quarterback Charlie Arvanigian unleashes a pass during Thursday's practice.

The last time Worcester Academy appeared in a bowl game was in 2004 — a heart-thumping, 34-33 loss at the New Hampton School in the Class A Prep championship. Those Hilltoppers, who were coached by current Shrewsbury High football coach John Aloisi, finished 7-2.

Reilly says that Bandy has transformed and rejuvenated the football program since he stepped foot on campus.

“(Bandy) has superb technical coaching skills, but his great strength lies in his ability to connect with our kids and families,” Reilly said. “He fully supports the mission of our school and has quickly and quietly emerged as a community pillar and someone we hope will be with us for years to come."

In 2020, Bandy inherited a program that had only 25 players, but the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our first goal was to bring in great kids and families that loved football and wanted to be part of the Worcester Academy community,” Bandy said. “Not just on the field, we wanted kids that wanted to grow in all three phases — academically, athletically and socially.”

The following season, the Hilltoppers went 3-5 and in 2022 improved to 4-4. Now, the Hilltoppers are well over .500 with a five-win season and a shot to secure a bowl victory.

Worcester Academy players line up during a drill at Thursday's practice.

“Obviously this year has been the biggest change in who we are,” Bandy said. “I think the commitment by our returning players and the new players we brought in have really meshed. These kids all get along, and it's been their positive attitude and tireless effort that has really stood out.

“We truly believe our success this year is a direct reflection of the type of people in our program.”

Canterbury School enters on a two-game losing streak with setbacks to Dexter Southfield (26-24) and St. Paul’s (47-14).

“They are a physical team that is playing in their third consecutive bowl game,” Bandy said. “They are well coached and disciplined, and they play really hard on every snap of the game. The consistency they have year in and year out is where we want to be as a program.”

On offense, Bandy says, “we go as the O-line goes.”

The big boys up front are left tackle Brandt Haag, left guard Paul Saucier (Worcester), center Tyler Alexander (Stow), right guard Michael Macaione and right tackle Jameson Farley.

Nwojo Uga runs with the ball during Worcester Academy's practice Thursday.

“Those guys take pride in being physical and in their preparation each week,” Bandy said.

Charles Arvanigian of Boylston leads the offense at quarterback. He has thrown for 740 yards and eight touchdowns, with only one interception.

His favorite targets are Worcester’s Keith Sarkodieh (16 receptions, 310 yards, 3 TDs) and Holden’s Tucker Welcom (7 receptions, 197 yards, 3 TDs). Nwojo Uga is the leading rusher with 713 yards and nine touchdowns. The running back averages 118 yards per game.

Hudson’s Marco DiPlacido has rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns.

“Add the group of skill players and a QB that can lead, it's the reason we have had offensive success,” Bandy said.

Defensive coordinator Brandon Potvin coaches an aggressive front seven, and the Hilltoppers’ back end can play multiple coverages to keep teams guessing.

WA’s swarming defense has forced 18 turnovers (11 interceptions, 7 fumbles) and scored six defensive touchdowns.

Worcester Academy freshman kicker Ian Kwapong lets one fly during Thursday's practice.

Welcom and Griffin Collins lead the team with three picks, and Cole Jette checks in with two. Macaione has registered three sacks. Linebacker DiPlacido and Farley are tied with a team-leading 32 tackles.

“It will take us executing at a very high level in all three phases of the game to win against a very good opponent,” Bandy said.

What would a bowl victory mean to WA on Saturday?

“It would mean everything to this community and program,” Bandy said. “We have preached to the kids all week to leave it all on the field. Don't look back after the game and wonder if you could have played any harder. Empty the tank.”

