Empty stadium in New York didn't impact Ron Rivera's decision to go for two

Empty stadium didn't impact Rivera's decision to go for two originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With under a minute remaining in Sunday's game against the Giants, the Washington Football Team found the end zone on a 22-yard pass, trimming New York's lead to one.

After the score, Washington head coach Ron Rivera opted to go for two rather than kick the extra point. The decision, a calculated gamble, did not pay off, as Kyle Allen's pass fell incomplete and New York would hold on for the 20-19 victory.

Following the game, Rivera defended his decision to go for two and the win, citing he "plays to win" and that the analytics say to go for the conversion when in that situation on the road.

Under normal circumstances, the decision to go for two on the road, in that situation, makes sense. But in 2020, playing in a fan-less stadium without a hostile home crowd due to the pandemic, it's worth wondering whether the team would have been better off kicking the extra point and sending the game into overtime.

One day later and with a little more time to digest his decision, Rivera once again defended his choice to go for the win and said that playing in an empty arena had nothing to do with it.

"That’s pretty much the approach that I used is that we were on the road," Rivera said. "Sure, there weren’t any fans. To be honest with you, I didn’t even think about that."

Rivera said the chance to win the game right there -- down at the two-yard line -- perhaps gave his club a better chance to win than playing for overtime, even when it's no guarantee Washington would have even possessed the football.

"The only thing I was thinking about was that this is an opportunity for us to win," the head coach continued. "You’re down at the two-yard line, you feel good about the play you call, you feel good about the guys that are on the field. We just scored. We had momentum. We had energy. So, I figured that now was the chance to do something and see if we can do it. Unfortunately, it didn’t work."

The head coach did say, however, if the game were a home contest at FedExField, he would have opted to kick the extra point and send the game into OT.

In his near-decade of being a head coach, Rivera has earned the reputation of taking risks. Hence, that's where the nickname 'Riverboat Ron' came from.

But as Sunday showed, not all risks end up working out. Rivera has made it known he's okay with that and willing to live with the decision and its result.