Empower Field at Mile High ranked as NFL’s 9th-best stadium

Jon Machota and other writers at The Athletic recently ranked all 30 NFL stadiums (the league has 32 teams but two stadiums are shared by a pair of teams).

Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, is ranked ninth.

“The Broncos’ home since 2001 has held up well,” Machota wrote. “It’s still one of the better stadiums to watch a game. It was voted top five on three ballots.”

Elsewhere in the AFC West, SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles Chargers, sharing with the L.A. Rams) is ranked No. 2, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs) is ranked No. 6 and Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders) is ranked No. 7.

Clearly, the Broncos have fallen behind in the AFC West, both on and off the field. Denver’s new ownership group aims to fix that. The Broncos are spending more than $100 million on stadium renovations this offseason, including a massive new scoreboard.

Eventually, Denver will likely build a brand-new stadium, but Empower Field at Mile High is still considered a top-10 venue in the NFL.

U.S. Bank Stadium (Minnesota Vikings) is ranked No. 1 on the list. To view the complete rankings of NFL stadiums, visit The Athletic (subscription required for link).

