Emporia State spoils Beavers' magical postseason run in Central Region Tournament semis

Nov. 19—EMPORIA, Kan. — Emporia State had grown sick of losing to the Bemidji State women's soccer team in the Central Region Tournament.

After the Beavers eliminated the Hornets in each of the last two seasons, ESU delivered a little payback on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 1-0, Emporia State crawled back to win 2-1 to advance to the Central Region Tournament Championship.

BSU took a first-half lead for the third consecutive game in the 18th minute. Maggie Cade launched a corner kick inside the 18-yard box. Sylve Waters' initial shot was blocked before the ball rebounded to Kenzie Harer. The freshman scored her fourth goal this season and her second of the postseason to give Bemidji State a 1-0 lead.

The Hornets tied the game 12 minutes later. ESU won a ball in the midfield that was up for grabs on a BSU goal kick. Hannah Woolery received a pass from Angela Palmer. Woolery then brought the ball into the attacking third before ripping the equalizing shot past keeper Ana Steadman.

Emporia State tested Steadman in the first half. After a clean sheet in seven saves in her debut, she added five more in the opening 45 minutes. ESU outshot the Beavers 14-4 in the first half, with a 6-3 edge in shots on target.

Bemidji State did a better job of possessing the ball and leveling the field in the second half, but a strike off the foot of Mackenzie Dimarco in the 77th minute gave the Hornets a 2-1 lead. The Beavers' push for the tying goal in the final 13 minutes didn't come to fruition.

ESU finished with a 17-5 shot margin and an 8-4 advantage in shots on target. Steadman made six saves in her second-ever start. Mackenzi Goen stopped three shots for the Hornets.

Last season, BSU pulled out a win in penalty kicks over Emporia State at Chet Anderson Stadium to win its first Central Region Tournament title. A year earlier, Bemidji State traveled to Emporia, Kan., for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, ending with a 1-0 win over the Hornets on their home pitch in the semifinal round.

The Beavers finished the 2023 season with a record of 13-4-6. Fifth-years Halle Peterson and Cade will graduate, along with senior Madisanne Dahl.

Emporia State 2, Bemidji State 1

BSU 1 0 — 1

ESU 1 1 — 2

Bemidji State — Harer 18'.

Emporia State — Woolery 30' (Palmer); Dimarco (Putter) 77'.

Saves — Steadman (BSU) 6; Goen (ESU) 3.