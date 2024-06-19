Emporia State football announces 2024 schedule

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football will play 11 games in the regular season for 2024.

ESU Athletics officially announced the team’s schedule on Wednesday, with six games being at home for the Hornets.

Aug. 29: vs Washburn– 7 p.m.

Sept. 7: vs Angelo State– 1 p.m.

Sept. 14: @ Pittsburg State– 7 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs Missouri Western– 1 p.m.

Sept. 28: @ Northwest Missouri State– 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: vs Northeastern State– 2 p.m.

Oct. 12: @ Missouri Southern– 1 p.m.

Oct. 19: BYE

Oct. 26: @ Nebraska-Kearney– 2 p.m.

Nov. 2: vs Fort Hays State– 1 p.m.

Nov. 9: vs Central Missouri– 1 p.m.

Nov. 16: @ Central Oklahoma– 1 p.m.

The season-opener will be a ‘Week 0’ contest, the first in program history for ESU. It’ll also be the first time the Turnpike Tussle rivalry, with ESU and Washburn, has been played under the lights since 1998.

The meeting with Angelo State is the first regular season non-conference game for Emporia State football in 13 years.

If the Hornets make the DII NCAA tournament, they would play against on Nov. 23 in the first round and potentially play all the way into the weekend before Christmas if they were to make the national championship game.

