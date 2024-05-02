Emporia State baseball lands four on All-MIAA team, including Co-Freshman of the Year

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State baseball received four conference honors in year one under head coach Brad Hill.

At the top is Co-Freshman of the Year Logan Meyers, who impressed with a .301 batting average with seven home runs in his first year of college ball as an infielder.

Three other Hornets were named to the honorable mention team: infielder Kadyn Williams, who led the team with a .328 batting average, pitcher Cade Barton and pitcher Graham Brunner.

Emporia State’s season ended in ninth place in the MIAA, as the top eight teams advance to the conference tournament.

