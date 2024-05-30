Emporia issues traffic alert ahead of Unbound Gravel

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Thousands of cyclists are arriving in Emporia for the world-famous Unbound Gravel. The City of Emporia has issued a traffic alert ahead of the event.

Every year, Unbound Gravel brings in some of the top cyclists worldwide. Nearly 5,000 visitors are expected for Unbound, event organizers say more than 250 cyclists from the Emporia area will race.

The City of Emporia announced traffic changes starting on Friday, May 31.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the 800 block of Commercial Street will be closed to through traffic for the race. At 9 a.m. a shake-out ride led by the Emporia Police Department will guide approximately 1,000 riders traveling from 8th Avenue and Commercial Street, north on Commercial Street to 12th Avenue, over to Merchant Street and then north out of Emporia.

