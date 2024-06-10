Empoli Keen To Sign Inter Milan Duo After Sampdoria Loans End

Empoli are targeting Inter Milan goalkeeper Filip Stankovic and striker Sebastiano Esposito after their loans to Sampdoria ended.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Goalkeeper Stankovic and striker Esposito both spent the season just gone on loan with Sampdoria.

Both of the pair joined the Ligurians on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Sampdoria signed both Stankovic and Esposito as part of an ambitious summer transfer window in which they aimed to strengthen sufficiently to come straight back up to Serie A following relegation.

However, the Blucerchiati failed to achieve promotion.

This leaves the status of Stankovic and Esposito both very much in the air.

However, in both cases, the Gazzetta report, they could be playing in Serie A next season despite Sampdoria’s failure to win promotion back to the top flight.

Empoli Eye Up Inter Duo Stankovic & Esposito

In the case of goalkeeper Stankovic, the Gazzetta report that the 22-year-old could very well remain at Sampdoria.

It is plausible that the Blucerchiati could sign Stankovic on another loan deal.

On the other hand, there would be little chance of Esposito remaining at the Marassi.

Sampdoria had a purchase option to sign the 21-year-old striker for €7 million. In the event of promotion to Serie A, that option would have become a mandatory obligation.

But given that Sampdoria remained in Serie B, Esposito will be in search of another club.

The 21-year-old, who has previously played on loan with the likes of SPAL, Venezia, and Bari in Serie B, as well as Basel and Anderlecht abroad, could seek a top flight move.

And according to the Gazzetta, Empoli are keen on both Stankovic and Esposito.

The Tuscans are aiming to strengthen their squad for another season in Serie A.

Empoli remained in the top flight after securing safety on a dramatic final day which saw them stay up at the expense of Frosinone with a late win over Roma.