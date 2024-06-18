Empoli Close In On Signing Of Inter Milan Striker

Empoli are getting close to signing Inter Milan striker Sebastiano Esposito this summe.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, via FCInterNews. Di Marzio reports that the Tuscan club are on the verge of winning the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Young Inter striker Esposito spent last season on loan with Sampdoria in Serie B.

This was the sixth loan spell that the young striker has gone out on over the past few seasons.

Esposito had also had spells with the likes of SPAL, Venezia, and Bari in the Italian second division.

Meanwhile, the Inter striker had also spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Basel in the Swiss Super League.

And during the 2022-23 campaign, Esposito had been out on loan in Belgium. He spent the first half of that season playing for Anderlecht.

According to Di Marzio, Esposito’s next club will be in the top flight, however, rather than Serie B.

The Sky Sport Italia transfer expert reports that Empoli have come forward to sign the 22-year-old.

And according to Di Marzio, the negotiations are getting close. He anticipates that Empoli will be Esposito’s next club.

Esposito has played in Serie A before, for the Inter first team. However, he has only made cameo appearances for the club, during the 2019-20 season under Antonio Conte.

But now, it looks as though the young Nerazzurri striker will make the move to a team where he could feature regularly in the top flight.

Empoli are looking to strengthen after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

The Tuscans kept themselves in Serie A with a dramatic late win over Roma on the final day of the campaign.

And Empoli have decided on Esposito as a player to reinforce their attack for the season to come.