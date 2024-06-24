Empoli Close In On Loan Deal For Inter Milan Striker

Empoli Close In On Loan Deal For Inter Milan Striker

Empoli are close to sealing a loan deal with a purchase option for Inter Milan striker Sebastiano Esposito.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, via FCInterNews.

Young Inter striker Esposito spent last season on loan with Sampdoria in Serie B.

This was the sixth loan spell that the young striker has gone out on over the past few seasons.

Esposito had also had spells with the likes of SPAL, Venezia, and Bari in the Italian second division.

Meanwhile, the Inter striker had also spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Basel in the Swiss Super League.

And during the 2022-23 campaign, Esposito had been out on loan in Belgium. He spent the first half of that season playing for Anderlecht.

Empoli Close In On Loan Deal For Inter Striker Sebastiano Esposito

Esposito’s next club, Di Marzio reports, will be in the top flight.

It is Empoli who are set to win the race to sign the 22-year-old, despite some interest from other clubs in both Serie A and Serie B including Cagliari.

Esposito has played in Serie A before, for the Inter first team. However, he has only made cameo appearances for the club, during the 2019-20 season under Antonio Conte.

But now, it looks as though the young Nerazzurri striker will make the move to a team where he could feature regularly in the top flight.

Empoli are looking to strengthen after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

The Tuscans kept themselves in Serie A with a dramatic late win over Roma on the final day of the campaign.

And Esposito is an attacking reinforcement that Empoli have identified for incoming coach Roberto D’Aversa.

The negotiations between Inter and Empoli for the striker have been moving quickly in the last few days.

And Di Marzio anticipates that now everything is agreed.

Esposito will extend his contract with Inter, which currently runs out at the end of next June.

Then, the 22-year-old will join Empoli on a season-long loan deal. This will contain a purchase option.