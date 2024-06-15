Empoli & Cagliari Keen To Sign Strikers From Inter Milan This Summer

Empoli are keen to sign striker Sebastiano Esposito from Inter Milan this summer, whilst Cagliari want Francesco Pio Esposito.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, via FCInterNews.

Brothers Sebastiano and Francesco Pio Esposito both spent last season on loan in Serie B.

For the former, it was a loan to Sampdoria. Meanwhile, the latter was at Spezia for the campaign.

However, neither club look likely to keep hold of the strikers.

Therefore, Inter will be looking for a new club for both Sebastiano and Francesco Pio Esposito.

And according to Di Marzio, both of the two brothers could be playing in Serie A next season.

Empoli Eyeing Up Sebastiano Esposito

According to Di Marzio, Sebastiano Esposito has come onto the radar of Empoli.

The Tuscan side kept themselves in Serie A with a dramatic late win over Roma on the final day of last season. Now, they are aiming to reinforce for another season in the top flight.

And Di Marzio reports that Esposito is an attacking target for Empoli.

The 22-year-old has played for a number of clubs on loan during the past few seasons. He has had spells with SPAL, Venezia, Basel, Anderlecht, and Bari prior to last campaign’s time at Sampdoria.

Cagliari Keen On Francesco Pio Esposito

Meanwhile, Sebastiano’s brother Francesco Pio Esposito got his first experience in senior football last season.

The 18-year-old came through the youth ranks at Inter. He had starred for the Primavera or Under-19 team in the season prior to last.

And according to Di Marzio, Pio Esposito’s form for Spezia last campaign has attracted top flight interest.

The Sky transfer expert reports that Cagliari have shown an interest in the teenager.

Like Empoli, the Rossoblu were successful in the relegation battle last season. And they are aiming to strengthen to keep themselves in the top flight.