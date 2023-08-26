Employee injured after shooting and robbery at Country Club Plaza shoe store Friday

An employee was injured following a shooting Friday night at a store in Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, according to police.

Officers responded just before 7:40 p.m. to JD Sports at 235 W. 47th St., where a male employee had been shot in a lower extremity by a suspect who took several items from the store, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The suspect then fled the scene. Police canvassed the area but couldn’t find the suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police ask anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.