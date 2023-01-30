Breaking News:

Empire State Building curiously joins Philadelphia's celebration of Eagles' NFC championship

The city of an NFC East rival was celebrating an Eagles victory?

Philadelphia is predictably enthusiastic about the Eagles' NFC championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In less-expected news, so, apparently, is the Empire State Building. The New York City skyline icon lit up in green and white in celebration of the rival city's sports success Sunday night.

Seriously. It tweeted the image from the building's official account accompanied by a cheer of "Fly Eagles Fly!"

So, did somebody lose a bet?

No, it turns out that the building representing the city that hosts the Giants and notoriously shares no love for Philadelphia sports just planned poorly. The building's web site's "tower lights" page explains that the plan for Sunday all along was to illuminate the tower with the colors of both conference championship winners from Sunday's NFL games. Even if those colors are green and white.

The Giants took notice.

Somebody clearly declined to vet this idea.

The colors changed accordingly after after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship.

Eagles fans revel

Eagles fans, meanwhile, were largely too busy to notice on Sunday. They were occupied with doing, well — what they do.

This entails:

Climbing poles:

Climbing more poles:

Climbing poles while chugging beer:

Blow-up dolls and green-man shenanigans:

Then there are these folks, who hopefully avoided serious injury:

Alas, not all poles were able to be climbed.

Yes, greased poles after Philadelphia sports wins is a real thing.

Eagles fans in large appeared to be making the most of Sunday's victory on the Philadelphia streets. Just wait until they see what the Empire State Building did.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan celebrates during the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
