Empire State Building curiously joins Philadelphia's celebration of Eagles' NFC championship

The city of an NFC East rival was celebrating an Eagles victory?

Philadelphia is predictably enthusiastic about the Eagles' NFC championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

In less-expected news, so, apparently, is the Empire State Building. The New York City skyline icon lit up in green and white in celebration of the rival city's sports success Sunday night.

Seriously. It tweeted the image from the building's official account accompanied by a cheer of "Fly Eagles Fly!"

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

So, did somebody lose a bet?

No, it turns out that the building representing the city that hosts the Giants and notoriously shares no love for Philadelphia sports just planned poorly. The building's web site's "tower lights" page explains that the plan for Sunday all along was to illuminate the tower with the colors of both conference championship winners from Sunday's NFL games. Even if those colors are green and white.

I honestly thought the Empire State Building going Eagles green was a joke, but it's something they planned ahead of time, apparently pic.twitter.com/1M1GUnduiA — Jason Woodmansee (@jasonwoodmansee) January 30, 2023

The Giants took notice.

Somebody clearly declined to vet this idea.

The colors changed accordingly after after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship.

We’re now lit for the @chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship Win pic.twitter.com/t0tExEievk — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 30, 2023

Eagles fans revel

Eagles fans, meanwhile, were largely too busy to notice on Sunday. They were occupied with doing, well — what they do.

This entails:

Climbing poles:

I love this city pic.twitter.com/YQRUQQ95EV — Phillies Muse (@Phillies_Muse) January 29, 2023

Climbing more poles:

Celebrations underway in downtown Philadelphiapic.twitter.com/4IPDKKlw8v — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 30, 2023

Climbing poles while chugging beer:

Across from the Union League, a man shotguns beers on a pole while someone blasts “Dancing on my own” on a speaker. pic.twitter.com/sYaZNXMSsO — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) January 29, 2023

Blow-up dolls and green-man shenanigans:

Things are getting weird. Just saw a young woman pull her pants down and pee in the middle of Walnut. The intersection with Broad smells more like urine now then weed. Then there’s this guy who brought his blow-up doll. “I have those same glasses!” a woman said. pic.twitter.com/SiplxvU6bZ — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) January 30, 2023

Then there are these folks, who hopefully avoided serious injury:

A dozen fans fall through the top of a bus stop during celebrations in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/NttO7QgASF — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 30, 2023

Alas, not all poles were able to be climbed.

Spotted my first greased pole - and it has a Squid Fact on it @SarahMackAttack! Don’t know who dared to put something over the squid fact. pic.twitter.com/if96tcixon — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) January 29, 2023

Yes, greased poles after Philadelphia sports wins is a real thing.

Eagles fans in large appeared to be making the most of Sunday's victory on the Philadelphia streets. Just wait until they see what the Empire State Building did.