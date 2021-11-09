Has emphasis on taunting negatively impacted NFL?
Peter King joins Mike Florio to dig into how the NFL's renewed emphasis on taunting has actually impacted the game.
The New York Giants are currently projected to select 8th and 9th overall in the 2022 NFL draft (if the season ended today).
Heading into Week 10, the Baltimore Ravens have emerged major statistical favorites to win AFC North.
The Bears had a touchdown taken off the board on Monday Night Football when Chicago’s James Daniels was flagged for an illegal low block on Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. Referee Tony Corrente’s explanation won’t satisfy the Bears. Although Watt appeared to be inside the tight end box when Daniels went low to block him, Corrente said [more]
Tony Corrente explained the questionable taunting penalty of Bears OLB Cassius Marsh.
Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh called Tony Corrente's actions "incredibly inappropriate."
If you thought the taunting call on Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was weird, another element of the broader incident was even weirder. Marsh, flagged for taunting the sideline and/or Pittsburgh’s punter after a key fourth-quarter sack of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, jogged past referee Tony Corrente, before the flag was thrown. Corrente, as noted by [more]
The Patriots made three roster moves Monday that suggest more transactions could be coming ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.
A rules analyst and an NFL Network broadcaster also thought this was a particularly bad call
This was a brutal game by the refs.
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the No. 1 player in the Class of 2023. Here are some things to know about the nephew of Peyton Manning.
The Patriots are a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr. if he becomes a free agent Tuesday. Would he fit in New England? Here's what Randy Moss thinks.
Mac Jones wasn't making a football play when he twisted Brian Burns' ankle.
You make the call ... did the ref initiate contact with a Bears player?
Several Denver players took the Cowboys' early 4th-down conversion attempts personally; Dak Prescott feels they could have swung the game. | From @ToddBrock24f7
When the Falcons (4-4) visit the Cowboys (6-2) this week, will Quinn exact revenge on the team that 13 months ago fired him as its head coach?
The concerns about Alabama and its vulnerability lead to Cincinnati replacing the Crimson Tide in the playoff field of this week's bowl projections.
Aaron Rodgers appeared destined to part with the Packers after this season. The QB's COVID-19 ordeal, however, should make both sides reconsider.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn't appreciate Stephon Gilmore telling reporters he was unhappy with how New England handled his injury.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields rolled out for a big-time throw to tight end Cole Kmet. What took so long?
The Patriots lost running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to injuries against the Panthers on Sunday. Here's the latest on their statuses.