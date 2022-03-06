As emotions pour out, Mike Krzyzewski says 'season isn't over' after his final home game

DURHAM, N.C. — Mike Krzyzewski did his best to contain his emotions all season long.

On a historic day that saw Duke get stunned by archrival North Carolina in Coach K's final home game, the 75-year-old coaching icon did what he's become known for over the years: He took accountability on behalf of his team, while providing a small reminder that he's not retired yet.

"I'm sorry about this afternoon," he told a passionate fanbase at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday – addressing the Cameron Crazies, specifically. "Today was unacceptable. But the season has been very exceptional. The season isn't over."

Then, after keeping all the emotions in check all season long, the feelings began to pour out as Coach K shed some light tears.

"I didn't think I'd cry, but I did," Krzyzewski told reporters afterwards. "It's good to be emotional. If you're crying because of joy, you're a pretty lucky person.

"I've learned from wife and three daughters, a guy can cry. I was trying to beat my own emotion to make sure I wasn't coaching me at the time to get over it."

"I'm sorry about this afternoon. ... Today was unacceptable."

He received a standing ovation and prior to the game, 96 of his former players gathered to greet him in huddle that stretched out across the entire court.

"He's leaving a legacy of mentorship," Duke University president Vincent Price said, greeting the former players who all built their legacy under Krzyzewski. The university announced a scholarship in his name and a tribute bench on campus. The court is already named "Coach K Court."

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski poses for a picture with his former and current players prior to his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Krzyzewski and his entire family had a huddle at the beginning of the celebratory ceremony – a heartfelt moment that had the crowd on its feet. Krzyzewski attributed so much of his success to his wife, Mickie, when addressing the crowd Saturday. The couple has been married for 53 years. He called Mickie and his three daughters "the four most beautiful women with all the wisdom."

"I was able to jump in the deep end with our program," he told the crowd. "Because my family allowed it. They knew I loved it. And I love them. I never heard my (three) daughters say, 'you love basketball more than me.' Because it's not true. I love my family more than basketball. ...but my family loves basketball."

Then he addressed his second family – 96 of his former players in attendance, which included all-time greats Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Elton Brand, Jay Williams and JJ Redick.

Minutes before the tipoff Saturday, Krzyzewski entered Cameron Indoor Stadium to deafening applause, walking through a human tunnel of the former players.

"It wasn't as emotional as it was great," he said. Krzyzewski made sure to touch every player as he walked by, acknowledging their effort to see him and their sacrifices over the years that helped make him the winningest coach in NCAA basketball history.

"The Brotherhood is not gonna go away," Krzyzewski said. "We have a great succession plan. For you guys to show up today for me and my family, means the world to me. We didn't play well today. And, there were times where you didn't either."

That succession plan starts with associate head coach Jon Scheyer, Krzyzewski's replacement upon retirement. Scheyer said the goal of the season has been to harness the emotions and turn them into wins. So far, that's been the case for a Duke young team (26-5, 16-4 ACC) that's emerged as a national title contender and potential No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But Scheyer said his own emotions that he's managing work as a "double-edged sword" on a personal level since he played for Coach K and led Duke to a national title in 2010.

"That’s my coach right there," Scheyer told USA TODAY. "I know he’ll be mad at me for saying this, but it’s his final season. For me and the players, when you’re trying to do something to the best of your ability, you have to naturally feel something. We’re going to follow his lead, but this season is emotional. That emotion is important to fuel this year’s team."

Coach K said he would try to keep his emotion in check before the end of the game but began to show visible emotion during the national anthem, his last as the coach in Cameron.

"Before the game you get a little teary eyed," Krzyzewski told reporters afterwards. "Like, 'whoa, can't do that.' When I came out for the game, you're supposed to be in character. I was crying."

The Cameron Crazies, Duke's infamous student-section, were as rambunctious as ever Saturday to make rival North Carolina feel their wrath despite the loss, with some fans having camped out for days to get tickets and others entering the stadium at 10 a.m. for extended coverage of ESPN's College GameDay. Tickets for Saturday's game were around $5,000 and averaged more expensive than Super Bowl tickets.

"Greatest sports venue in the world," Krzyzewski told the crowd afterwards. "It's hard for me to say this is over. So I'm just going to say the regular season's over."

