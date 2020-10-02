Emotions in Motion, Part 2: The education of Aaron Rodgers

In Part 1 of the “Emotions in Motion” series, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar took an opening look at how some teams are using pre-snap motion for their own advantages, and for the defensive displacement of their opponents. In Part 2, let’s zero in on one team’s conversion to the gospel of pre-snap motion, and how it’s made Aaron Rodgers as effective as he’s ever been in his Hall of Fame career.

The 2009 Saints and the 2013 Broncos were the last two teams before the 2020 season to score at least 40 points in each of their first two games. Both teams made the Super Bowl in those seasons — the Saints beat the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV, and the Broncos set a record for the most points in a regular season before they ran headlong into Seattle’s Legion of Boom in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The 2020 Packers also at least 40 points in each of their first two games — 43-34 against the Vikings, and 42-21 against the Lions.

The 2019 Ravens, the 1998 49ers, and the 1991 Bills are the only teams before the 2020 season to total more than 80 points and more than 1,000 yards in each of their first two games. The 2020 Packers also did that with 85 total points and 1,010 total yards.

Only the 1991 Bills made the Super Bowl from that list, and we don’t want to go into that result, Bills fans. The point is, Green Bay’s offense is on fire, and it continued to be just that when the Packers beat the Saints 37-30 last Sunday night.

And if Green Bay’s offense is on fire, Aaron Rodgers is en fuego as he’s ever in his already remarkable career.

In the same year that saw the Packers trade up in the first round for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, leading some to believe that perhaps the Packers were looking at the back end of Rodgers’ career, Rodgers has completed 64.6% of his passes for 887 yards, 8.5 yards per attempt, nine touchdowns, and no interceptions. This also after a 2019 season in which he struggled at times to meet the more specific parameters of new head coach and offensive play-designer Matt LaFleur’s playbook. Under Mike McCarthy for most of his career, Rodgers was tasked to make the most of McCarthy’s extremely limited playbook with plays outside of structure, so it took a second for Rodgers to accept the new reality.

LaFleur’s coaching background put him with Kyle Shanahan in Houston, Washington, and Atlanta, and with Sean McVay in Los Angeles. You can see hallmarks of the Shanahan/McVay influences in the creative uses of tight formations, and especially of pre-snap motion. In Part 1 of the Emotions in Motion series, I wrote about — and discussed with former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky — the importance of pre-snap motion in Shanahan’s offense, and how brilliant Shanahan is at creating defensive displacement. My Touchdown Wire colleague Mark Schofield has written here and here how McVay has turned what was a bland and surprisingly ineffective 2019 Rams offense around with more creative and effective pre-snap concepts.

LaFleur brought all of this to Rodgers’ table right away, and Rodgers benefited immediately, though incrementally.

View photos

(Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

Last season, Rodgers had a Success Rate of 41%, a YPA of 6.5, an EPA of -0.03, and a passer rating of 94.9 without pre-snap motion. With pre-snap motion, he had a Success Rate of 46%, a YPA of 7.4, an EPA of +0.20 and a passer rating of 96.5. The Packers used pre-snap motion on 28.1% of their plays.

They’ve used it much more in 2020, to the offense’s decided strength.

But for Rodgers, who was used to the necessity of creation after the snap, it was a but much to take in at first. In June, 2019, NFL.com’s Mike Silver interviewed both LaFleur and Rodgers, and published a story that created a great hue and cry regarding the supposed disconnect between coach and quarterback. Depending on your side of the aisle, either LaFleur was a guy who needlessly wanted to change one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks, or Rodgers was a stuck entity who didn’t want to change for the better.

Story continues