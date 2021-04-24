Emotions kick in as Jeb Burton gets his first Xfinity Series win
Emotions set in at Talladega Superspeedway after Jeb Burton captures his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway ends early due to rain, with Jeb Burton as the winner.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Jeb Burton in the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
A thunderstorm pelted Talladega Superspeedway at just the right time for Jeb Burton. After a seven-car wreck on the backstretch, Burton held the lead under caution when the rain intensified. After NASCAR brought the Xfinity Series cars to pit road, the clouds opened and made a first-time winner of No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driver. […]
Jeb Burton claimed the win when the race was called by rain.
Key details for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway; Austin Cindric and Daniel Hemric start on the front row.
Derrick Lancaster, a 48-year-old ARCA driver from Virginia, suffered second- and third-degree burns and will be on a ventilator for ‘at least 48 hours,’ according to his wife.
After a three-race run at short tracks, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s GEICO 500 (2 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Before enjoying the thrill of high speeds, take a moment to find out the need-to-know details in this week’s 101. WHO’S ON THE POLE? […]
There's a reason the term "The Big One" was coined to describe the calamitous collisions that can occur on NASCAR's 2.66-mile Alabama track.
