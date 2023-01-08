Emotions and an elite opponent could prove too much for the Patriots to overcome

Perry: Patriots have plenty to overcome to keep their season alive in Buffalo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BUFFALO -- How will they handle it? That's the first question the Patriots have to answer on Sunday when they play the Bills with their season on the line.

How will they handle the atmosphere? How will they tune out the crowd noise? How will they answer the energy they'll see from their opponent -- particularly early -- when Buffalo takes the field, at home, for the first time since Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday Night Football.

"It's a high-stakes game, for sure," Hunter Henry said this week. "Especially for us. And for them, too. Especially after what happened. I think once we get into the flow of the game, it'll settle down a little bit. But we've got to be ready for that first wave."

Patriots Talk: Patriots’ strong leaders will be front-and-center this week | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

That first wave could be of the tidal variety. Bills players will have a No. 3 patch on their jerseys for the game. Players on both sides will be provided with t-shirts showing support for Hamlin. And the crowd could be rocking -- even more so than usual -- from the jump if Hamlin is well enough to record some kind of video message to be played in the stadium. Even if he isn't, the positive updates on his recovery that have come in over the last few days could be enough to make it a joyous occasion and energize the crowd.

How can the Patriots possibly match the intensity level they'll face?

"Just lean on each other," Jabrill Peppers said. "Play together. We know what we're playing for. Nobody needs to make the situation bigger than what it is. We got a really good team we're going into and a hostile situation. I've never played in Buffalo, but everybody tells me it's loud. It's electric. Especially with what they've been through this week, you can only imagine that's going to be intensified."

The Bills will be dealing with enough emotion on their sideline that they understand it could be difficult for them at times.

"It will be a challenge for our team to manage the emotions," general manager Brandon Beane said. "There's going to be tears out there."

But the assumption is that they'll ride the wave in a positive way in a sport where emotion is often rewarded. And the Patriots face the difficult task of answering. If they don't, their season will be over.

"At the end of the day," linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said, "our job is to silence the crowd."

Easier said than done. Especially in Orchard Park. Especially this week. Let's get to the matchups ...

Matchup that will win the first half

Patriots offense vs. the clock

The Bills had the football for over 38 minutes back in Week 13 when they beat the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

As much as Bill Belichick's defense could've helped itself with a timely stop, his offense was just as culpable. If not more so. The Patriots scored on a five-play drive during their second possession of that game. Otherwise, in the first half, they had four three-and-outs.

They have to find a way to maintain possession, keep Josh Allen off the field, and give their defense a rest if they're going to keep this one competitive. Getting the football to Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris could help. No team has had a higher missed-tackle (or broken-tackle) rate than Buffalo against opposing running games, per Sports Info Solutions (16.1 percent). The Patriots have to find ways to make them whiff.

Matchup that will surprise you

Patriots defense vs. Five points of pressure

Would it surprise you if the Patriots were able to continue their turnover-producing ways on defense against a high-powered offense like Buffalo's?

It shouldn't.

Josh Uche was able to strip Allen back in Week 13, and it was recovered by Matt Judon. (More on them later.) They nearly picked off Allen when Kyle Dugger got both hands on one of his passes.

That is who Allen has been this season. Great as he is, he has the third-highest turnover-worthy play rate in the NFL this season (6.0), per Pro Football Focus, behind only Mitch Trubisky (7.3) and Mike White (6.5). And the Bills as a team have had a turnover problem all season. They're third in the NFL in giveaways (24), behind only the Texans and Colts.

Matchup that will bring you joy

Christian Barmore vs. Rodger Saffold

The Bills have allowed the 12th-most pressures in the league this year, according to PFF, and they're 18th in the site's pass-blocking efficiency metric. They're also 18th in their blown-block percentage, per SIS. Not a disaster. But not great.

The Patriots have one of the best pass-rushing units in the NFL this season. They're third in the league in sack percentage and fifth in pressure percentage. They look particularly formidable with Uche having a breakout second half of the season, Judon continuing to make noise in opposing backfields, and with Christian Barmore coming off a dominant performance a week ago against Miami. If Barmore gets matched up one-on-one with Rodger Saffold, it could be particularly entertaining for Patriots fans. Saffold ranks 53rd out of 54 guards in PFF's grading system this year.

Matchup that will take years off of your life

Josh Allen vs. Patriots secondary

This one should need no explanation. For yet another week, the Patriots are banged up in the secondary. Jalen Mills (groin) is out. Jonathan Jones (chest) is questionable. Jack Jones (knee) is unavailable after being moved from injured reserve to being suspended. Marcus Jones will be available after missing last weekend's win over Miami with a concussion. Same goes for Myles Bryant and Tae Hayes, who saw his first action in a Patriots uniform last week.

Not an ideal setup for Belichick.

And a little reminiscent of when Joejuan Williams, D'Angelo Ross and De'Vante Bausby saw game action in the Wild Card round against Allen last year.

Allen, it should be noted, has had little issue against the Patriots in his last five games with them. The numbers: 67 percent completions, 7.7 yards per attempt, 15 touchdowns, no picks and a rating of 119.3.

One thing the Patriots will likely try to do, given the matchup and given their corner depth, is play a bunch of zone. In Week 13, Allen had a rating against 13 snaps of man-to-man coverage of 142.9, according to SIS. Against zone, his rating was 79.0.

Matchup that will determine the outcome

Sean McDermott vs. Matt Patricia

This has been a different kind of week for both teams. But the Bills' preparation process has to have been particularly difficult given the circumstances. Will it matter? Is McDermott and his defense familiar enough with what the Patriots do offensively that the drawback of losing prep time this week will be mitigated? Or can Patricia -- with the help of Belichick, Joe Judge, Evan Rothstein and others -- come up with something McDermott and his team aren't ready for?

If there are any tricks for Patricia to pull out of his hat, or from behind the pencil behind his ear, this would be the week to use 'em. If the Patriots get through Sunday and lose without a pass attempt made by someone other than a quarterback, it'll be the first season they have gone without a trick-play throw by a non-quarterback since 2013.