Emotions calm after Gators’ recruit Myles Graham’s initial reaction to LB coach leaving

Gainesville Buchholz linebacker Myles Graham, the son of legendary Florida Gators running back Earnest Graham, signed to follow in his father’s footsteps last Wednesday on National Signing Day.

A day later, Florida linebackers coach Jay Bateman announced he was leaving UF to take the same position on Mike Elko’s new staff at Texas A&M. Father Graham was furious. The younger Graham was hurt. They both said they felt deceived.

“I wasn’t really mad. I was kinda sad about it, that he up and left that quickly, the day after I signed,” Myles Graham said Friday at the Under Armour All-American Game media day at the Orlando Marriott World Center. The game will be played Wednesday at Camping World Stadium, 4 p.m. (ESPN).

“So it did hurt because I didn’t know about it and I felt like it stabbed me in the back, but it’s kind of a business as a whole, college football, so it’s not just the University of Florida that’s doing shaky business or anything. It’s just the way of the world and how it goes.”

His father was certainly mad the day after signing day and he took to social media to vent on X (formerly known as Twitter) under his handle @earnestgraham:

“My son was raised to understand the business as it exists but there has been new levels of disconnect with this program that I have NEVER ever experienced. No calls, no communication and the dryest experience imaginable. I’m just going to START there.”

Myles said the emotions have calmed since last Thursday and he also said he learned a big lesson from the experience.

“I learned a lesson at a young age. I learned it the hard way to not commit to a coach but commit to a program,” Myles said. “I’m glad my dad did what he did and I back him in whatever he does. I think it will end up helping the university in that way, helping us as a program to be more vocal and communicate better.

Myles said the surprise move by Bateman was just as shocking to Gators head coach Billy Napier.

“He explained the situation,” Myles said. “Billy Napier, being the head coach, he found out kind of the same way that we did. He kinda talked it out and he said I was in good hands and that the next linebackers coach is gonna be a great coach, so he kind of expressed that there’s nothing to worry about.”

Myles also said Napier discussed the linebackers coach opening with him.

“He talked to me about who they may hire, who I want to see hired, who I thought the other guys in the room would want to see hired and we kind of discussed a few names and everything,” Myles said.

Myles also said he has since talked with Bateman since the sudden departure.

“I wished him farewell and I wished him good luck on his journey and he did the same to me, so we’ll see each other in Week 3 of the season,” Myles said.

Gators corral ‘alpha’ L.J. McCray following Signing Day delay

With the Gators struggling in each of Napier’s first two seasons, the recruiting pitch has been difficult for the UF coaching staff, but Myles Graham said that did not enter into his recruiting judgment.

“I’ve believed in the vision ever since I committed .. before [Napier] played his first game as coach,” Myles said. “Coach Napier is a brilliant guy and he’s a great coach … nothing’s going to happen overnight. We obviously want to win games, we obviously let our emotions get in the way of that, we all want to be the best team, but we all gotta be patient.

“A lot of programs come around after the second year and hopefully we’re going to be one of those programs that have a winning season, 8, 9 games … I really do believe we’re going to turn it around.”

This past season at Buchholz, Graham, a 4-star linebacker who is ranked No. 5 in the nation by 247 Sports composite rankings, had 82 tackles and nine tackles for loss. He also had three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Graham also played running back and had 600 yards on 62 carries and scored 17 touchdowns.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football, as well as college football recruiting. He can be found on X (formerly known as Twitter) @OS_ChrisHays and on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached by email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.