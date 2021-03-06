Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek at Las Vegas

Emotional win for John Hunter Nemechek as he beats the boss man Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • ‘There’s no excuse for this’: thousands in Mississippi city still without water weeks after storms

    In Jackson, where 80% of residents are Black, the cold led to breakages in the city’s ageing pipes, leaving thousands of its residents without running water Rodrick Readus carries a reusable water container outside his apartment in Jackson, Mississippi. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian As the sound of rainwater droplets crescendoed around him, Rodrick Readus stood by his front door and took a moment to reflect on the many indignities of the past fortnight. “It’s just the simple fact you can’t wash your hands,” he said. “You can’t take a bath. Every time I touch something I know I’m not clean.” Like every other resident in his two-story apartment complex, Readus has been without running water since mid-February, when Jackson, Mississippi’s state capital, was lashed by two back-to-back winter storms. They crippled the city’s ailing water infrastructure and left thousands of residents now entering their third week without flowing pipes. While most national and international attention has focused on the aftermath of the storms in Texas, Mississippi has been largely ignored. Buckets, jugs, bottles and plastic trays litter the ground outside Readus’s apartment complex, many are perched under gutters to capture the rainwater before it disperses into the mud. It’s the water he uses to flush his toilet. Buckets of water used for flushing the toilet in a resident’s bathtub in Jackson, Mississippi, on Tuesday. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian The 47-year-old self-employed home repairman has no car, meaning he relies on family members and neighbours to drop off small containers of non-potable water to wash his dishes, which are piling up in the sink. He has already spent a few hundred dollars on bottled water to drink, an amount he simply cannot afford. “We are all citizens and there’s no excuse for this,” Readus said. “Don’t treat us as second class because we don’t have the things that others do.” The winter storms, which crippled power sources throughout the US south, brought record low temperatures to parts of Mississippi. In Jackson, where 80% of residents are Black, the cold led to at least 96 breakages in the city’s ageing pipes, which, combined with power outages, lead to catastrophically low pressure throughout its water system. As of Monday evening 35 breakages remained, and although pressure was slowly coming back, thousands of residents are without water. Most of them in the city’s south, which sits on higher ground and is furthest away from the treatment plant. A citywide boil notice remains in effect and officials have offered no timeline for full restoration. Brean Edmond Jr pumps flush water into buckets in the back of a resident’s truck at a water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian K’Acia Drummer, a 27 year-old middle school teacher, also lives in south Jackson. She tried in vain to stick it out at her apartment after the ice receded last month, but with no running water and the increasing cost ($40 a day) of purchasing bottled water, she elected to leave and stay with friends. She returned home on Tuesday hoping to see her water restored but felt a sinking feeling as the taps dribbled an insignificant stream and her toilet still wouldn’t fill. “I feel displaced,” she said. “Now I know what it feels like to live without basic necessities, and it’s one of those things that puts you in a different place mentally. My anxiety has been through the roof.” With no shower water, she plans to bathe at her gym. With no functioning toilet, she has decided to “take in less fluids”. Jackson’s mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, has said the city requires $2bn to revitalize its ailing piping and treatment system. He compared the city’s pipes to peanut brittle, explaining that as repair crews move in to fix the pipes, one repair can lead to another breakage. K’Acia Drummer resorts to bottled drinking water to flush her toilet, brush her teeth, cook and wash dishes at her apartment in Jackson, Mississippi. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian Mississippi, American’s poorest state, has long faced chronic infrastructure problems. A 2020 report card published by the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the state a D+ grade, noting decaying systems across roads, energy, solid waste and a host of other essential services. On its drinking water systems, the report noted some were losing as much as 50% of treated water due to breakages and that certain systems were still dependent on pipes laid in the 1920s. “Many of these networks have aged past their useful life span,” the report notes. But at a press conference on Monday, Mayor Lumumba made clear that the changing climate was exacerbating the issue. “One thing that is clear is that our winters are colder, our summers are hotter and the rain we experience is more abundant,” he said, pointing out that the city’s outdoor water treatment facility was simply not built to endure the cold. “And so not only do we need this investment because of the ageing infrastructure we need this investment because of the increased pressure that these extreme weather conditions are taking.” Jackson is far from unique, as Texas’s widespread power outages last month revealed, but with systems across the US faltering under the climate crisis, experts predict these catastrophic events are likely to become more and more frequent. “The climate is changing. Infrastructure is ageing. Funding for updating infrastructure is decreasing. And we as a society do not like thinking about paying for infrastructure, we only typically do when there is something as dramatic as the Flint water crisis or hurricane Katrina,” said Professor Martin Doyle, a director of the water policy program at Duke University. The OB Curtis water treatment plant remains active near Jackson, Mississippi. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian In Jackson, the city has moved to raise sales taxes in order to pay for water and sewage upgrades in the wake of the crisis, but Mayor Lumumba made clear on Monday he believed the federal government should also be offering financial assistance. Doyle points out that until the 1980s the federal government was a major source of water infrastructure funding, which was “largely taken away … so cities and utilities are now on their own financially and they are having to figure it out”. The issue was the subject of a major investigation by the Guardian last year. At the Forest Hill high school in south Jackson a steady stream of residents queued for non-potable water being distributed by national guard troops on Tuesday morning. Residents came with buckets, milk bottles, bins and tankers, anything to bring home as many gallons as possible. Many did not want to talk during what was an intimate, and for some almost humiliating, moment of need. But Cedric Weeks, a local restaurant owner who had been forced to temporarily close his business, took a moment to reflect. Cedric Weeks poses for a portrait after filling his 900 gallon container at a water distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rory Doyle/The Guardian “I saw [the water crisis in] Flint and I didn’t flinch at it,” he said. “But to be in that predicament now. I see the major need of water. I’ve never lived without it. So to have to haul it and to have to flush toilets and take baths with what you hauled … it’s terrible, you know.” It was something one of the troops themselves could relate to. Specialist Christopher Shannon, out to assist residents and media with queries about the operation, had also been living without water for two weeks. “You hate to see people struggle, but we love to come out and help,” he said. “No one expected it. Nothing is built for winter out here … You can prepare all you want, but if you’re not built for it, you’re not built for it.”

    Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to join Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp in stopping their players meeting up with their international teams this month if they have to quarantine on their return in a move that could prompt a snowball effect among Premier League clubs. Klopp insisted that Liverpool must take priority when deciding whether or not players can travel and that view has been echoed by Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham's Jose Mourinho. Chelsea will not allow defender Thiago Silva, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder Hakim Ziyech to join up with the Brazil, Senegal and Morocco squads if there is any threat of them having to quarantine because of coronavirus restrictions on their return. Brazil and parts of Africa are currently on the government’s red list of countries, which require returning travellers to quarantine for 10 days, along with Colombia and Argentina. That means Tottenham have doubts over Colombian centre-back Davinson Sánchez, Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who is on his way back from injury, and Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier. Son Heung-min could be prevented from travelling to Japan to play in a proposed friendly for South Korea. Games scheduled to be played in South America could be moved to non-red list countries and Fifa says clubs can prevent players leaving if they need to quarantine for five days or more on their return. Chelsea will tell any players who might have to quarantine that they cannot travel and Tuchel said: “I am absolutely worried because my target is to play Premier League and if I have players in quarantine, I cannot build a group, the group that we want. This is the risk. “I’m absolutely worried about this situation, but I’m also sure that the club knows how to handle it and if it is the consequence that players cannot go, then this is the consequence. The situation is extraordinary, we have to adapt and we will do this as a club and we will take these decisions when we have to because we are very concerned about the situation.” Mourinho said that he wanted to be sure where the international games will be played before taking a decision, but agreed with Klopp that the interests of the players’ clubs must come first. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United manager, has already confirmed his club will discuss the situation with their players, while other Premier League clubs are considering their positions and are likely to follow suit. “I want to see what is going to happen,” said Mourinho. “Is Brazil v Argentina going to be played in South America or is it going to be played for example in London? I don't know. I know little things, Portugal will play in Turin, Norway will play in Spain. Let's see what is going to happen, where the matches are going to be played and of course the clubs have the right to protect themselves because Jürgen is right, the clubs pay the players.” Lo Celso has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in December, but the 24-year-old is now close to returning and Mourinho added: “Gio, I don't think so for Sunday [against Crystal Palace], but there is maybe an opportunity for Europa League on Thursday.” Ralph Hasenhüttl, the Southampton manager, said on Thursday it would be “absolutely nonsense” for him to allow any players who would face quarantine rules to leave on international duty. “Absolutely no question for me,” he said when asked about players being withheld from international call-ups. “I mean, you cannot think that I send any player anywhere when he has to quarantine when he’s coming back. This is absolutely nonsense. Forget it. Definitely not. “Because, I mean, there’s business travel if you want… why should I send them there? Nobody can say that he’s coming back at least two weeks out and cannot play for us so this is not possible. Definitely not.” Nuno Espirito Santo, the Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach, will allow Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Nelson Semedo and Rui Patricio to travel to northern Italy, though remains frustrated over the situation. “There are so many concerns over the international break: how it’s going to be, how the players are going to return safely,” he said. “It's realising the mistakes are continuing. There are national teams who will do their training camps outside their own countries. Imagine the confusion in organising all these players coming from all over Europe to join different teams, to play in all different countries – and not being able to go to your own country to prepare for the matches you are supposed to play. Just put it together and see the mess that it’s created. “I will never discourage them from travelling. It’s good for them, they need it, they feel proud to do so and it only improves them as players. [But] does it make sense at the beginning of the season that there were international breaks to play friendlies?”

