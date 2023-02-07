Emotional Tom Brady opens up on role Bill Belichick played in his career

Tom Brady had an episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, and he had several celebrity guests, including Rob Gronkowski, Peyton Manning, and Patrick Mahomes. However, one of the more notable guests was his former head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick had praise for Brady throughout the podcast, and Brady reciprocated. This is a continuation of the public good terms these two have appeared to be on. Belichick even released a statement following Brady’s retirement last week.

The former quarterback was not shy on compliments for his former head coach on Monday. The two arguably had the greatest run in all of football during their time together. Six super Bowls and 16 division titles were just some of the things the duo accomplished together. Brady finally got the chance to praise his former coach, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Bill Belichick: “It’s the greatest one ever. Congratulations, Tom.” Tom Brady: “Appreciate it.” Jim Gray: Tom, what did Bill do to bring out the best in you? Brady (choking up): “I think it’s more what did he not do …" "Let's Go" podcast, via @maddogradio on @siriusxmnfl https://t.co/I5hc3lo7vn — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 6, 2023

It remains to be seen if this is a step towards the two rekindling publicly. Nevertheless, both individuals had high praise for each other as a chapter in both of their careers respectively closes.

