An emotional Terry Bradshaw breaks silence with Ben Roethlisberger

In the 17 seasons that Ben Roethlisberger has been the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw had not spoken directly with him.

As a longtime football analyst, Bradshaw has said all he needed to about Ben from behind the desk at FOX NFL or through the media. At times, the 4-time Super Bowl champ has been very critical of Roethlisberger.

Recently, Terry had an opportunity to sit down with Big Ben, though virtually, to interview him for the first time.

It was a light-hearted interview that started with Bradshaw asking Ben how he’s feeling. “Old!” Roethlisberger replied.

The two quarterbacks discussed injuries, the current state of the Steelers and Ben’s love of the game.

After the segment ended, Bradshaw became a little emotional when he talked about the interview with his fellow FOX NFL analysts. The former Steelers quarterback admitted he was scared and nervous to talk to Big Ben.

“We have not had a good relationship. We didn’t have any relationship,” said Bradshaw. “Talking to him for a long time has certainly helped me — and him, I believe — come closer together. Where when I see him now in Pittsburgh, we can hug and embrace because we’re two quarterbacks that played for the Steelers.”

“It’s not only good for me; it’s good for him, it’s good for the Steelers organization, the city of Pittsburgh,” Bradshaw added. “It means a lot to me, so I appreciate Ben.”

