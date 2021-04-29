Emotional qualifier birdies first-ever hole on PGA Tour at Valspar Championship
Michael Visacki qualified for his first PGA Tour event at this week's Valspar Championship. It was an emotional moment for the 27-year-old as he informed his parents of his professional breakthrough. You can read more about his journey as chronicled by Brentley Romine.
Thursday, just past 9 a.m. ET, Visakcki teed off on the par-5 first on the Copperhead Course. His Tour debut started with a perfect, 334-yard drive, a second shot into a greenside bunker, and an up and down for a birdie.
First hole on TOUR, first birdie. 🐦
What a moment for Monday qualifier @VisackiGolfer. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5YlmGZ87zy
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 29, 2021
Visaki bogeyed his next three holes, but making birdie on your first hole in your first PGA Tour round is a forever memory.
Here's a look at his introduction on the first tee and his booming first shot.
What nerves?@VisackiGolfer striped a 334-yard drive to start his TOUR career. 💪 pic.twitter.com/z2cufc67c7
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 29, 2021