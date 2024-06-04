On emotional night, Brewers' Rhys Hoskins brings young Phillies fan to tears of joy

There isn't supposed to be crying in baseball, but Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins admitted prior to Monday's game against his former team that his eyes might get watery.

"I'm kind of a crier. I'll probably cry at some point today," he joked when he met the media before the game with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hoskins had to receive quite the jolt of emotion when receiving a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd while stepping to the plate in his first at-bat in the second inning.

Before the inning, some of Hoskins' greatest moments in his six seasons with the Phillies were shown on the videoboard.

Fantastic call on Brewers TV for Rhys Hoskins' first at-bat back in Philly



Part 1/2 pic.twitter.com/g7N5R0xm47 — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) June 3, 2024

Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins meets a young fan before start of the game Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

However, it was Hoskins who brought an enamored fan to tears of joy while signing pregame autographs Monday night.

The young girl, wearing a Hoskins Brewers jersey, was overwhelmed after Hoskins signed her Phillies cap.

And if that class act wasn't enough, Hoskins homered in the seventh inning to get the Brewers on the scoreboard.

In his old stomping grounds, doing what he does best@rhyshoskins https://t.co/VLT893VYIm pic.twitter.com/Oy7uxZzvSy — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 4, 2024

He also stole a base in addition to stealing hearts.

A visiting player getting a standing ovation twice in Philadelphia?

We have the worst fans in sports?....

Phillies fans just gave Rhys Hoskins a standing ovation after he hit a solo hr for the Brewers. — BirdGang🦅 (@GordonsWord) June 4, 2024

That's a pretty special homecoming.

