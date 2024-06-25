Emotional Luka Modric moved by plea from Italian journalist to ‘never retire’

Luka Modric appeared emotional as a journalist paid tribute to him after Croatia’s heartbreaking 1-1 draw against Italy at Euro 2024 on Monday night (24 June).

The Real Madrid star had fired his nation into the lead seconds after missing a penalty and Croatia looked on course to qualify for the knockouts behind Group B winners Spain.

But a 98th minute equaliser from Mattia Zaccagni sent the Italians through instead, meaning Modric’s incredible international career is all but over.

“From an Italian journalist, I wanted to thank you for everything you’ve shown, not only tonight, but throughout your career,” a reporter told him at full-time.

“I’d like to ask you to never retire from your playing career, because you’re one of the finest,” he added, drawing an emotional response from Modric.