Emotional Khabib Nurmagomedov survives 'worst' camp, stops Justin Gaethje to retire on top

It would have been the perfect time to retire even if his father, Abdulmanap, had been standing behind him with a reassuring arm on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shoulder.

How could the UFC lightweight champion possibly top what he did Saturday at Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi when he choked out interim champion Justin Gaethje in the second round of their title bout in the main event of UFC 254?

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov wasn’t there at his son’s side Saturday, though judging by the way Khabib fought, he was there in spirit. Abdulmanap was one of the more than a million worldwide victims of COVID-19, lost at 57 years old with much still to give the world.

His son soldiered on to defend the title they’d won together, dominating an elite opponent and choking him unconscious in the second round despite all the weight he was carrying on his shoulders.

He fought despite what his coach, Javier Mendez, called the worst training camp they’d ever had. Mendez told Yahoo Sports in a phone interview that Nurmagomedov got a case of the mumps on Sept. 11 that kept him out of training for two weeks. When he returned, he broke a toe and was limited for several days.

Several of his teammates got ill and there was a Staph infection going around. But Khabib managed to make it look easy in beating Gaethje, standing toe-to-toe with him for much of the first round and giving better than he took.

“This was the worst camp we’ve ever had in the sense of preparation,” Mendez told Yahoo Sports. “Accommodations were the best ever; hospitality was the best ever. But we had so much bad luck. There was Staph infection with a lot of the guys and the mumps. Khabib had the mumps two weeks going into [camp] and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’m so concerned.’ He trained one week really light and then the following week he broke his toe next to the pinky toe.

“Because of the broken toe, we were again out. This was a very hard camp. But Khabib said, ‘Coach, my toe may be broken but my mind is not.’ I said I know, and that’s when I knew he was going to fight through all of this adversity no matter what.”

He emotionally retired in the cage following his win, unable to hold back the tears as he thought of his father, who died in Russia on July 3.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announces his retirement after his victory over Justin Gaethje in their lightweight title bout during the UFC 254 event on Oct. 25, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Despite taking more kicks than Mendez would have liked, Nurmagomedov was in command throughout. He got the better of the striking and when he took Gaethje down with just 40 seconds left in the first round, he moved quickly to mount and nearly got the finish.

Then he came out in the second and needed just 1:34 to end it. It ended any doubts that exist about the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He’s clearly the best there is, and arguably, perhaps, the best there’s ever been.

Nurmagomedov has become one of the UFC’s biggest stars, as the champion was in huge demand before the fight. That meant reliving over and over and over the pain of his father’s loss to reporters who wanted to know how it had affected him.

UFC president Dana White has been around the fight game for a long time, and with everything that was swirling around Khabib, he sensed an upset. When Nurmagomedov did what he did, White said there is no longer any question about the identity of the best.

“Wow, man! He is the baddest [expletive] on the planet,” White said at the post-fight news conference. “Let’s start with, there’s like a feeling-out process for two minutes, and then it was on! Those two were going, but the pressure that Khabib puts on you is unbelievable. He literally didn’t respect [Gaethje’s] punching power and just walked right into everything.

“When he started to go for the armbar in the first round, I was like, ‘Oh my God! He’s going to pull off an armbar?’ Then in the second round, he keeps the pressure on and starts to go for that submission. I was like, ‘Oh man,’ and he locked him up, gets it and chokes him out. Unbelievable.”

