Emotional Hernandez has 3 HRs, lifts Dodgers to World Series

CHICAGO (AP) -- When it was over, when Los Angeles had finally secured another trip to the World Series and Enrique Hernandez's three big swings had become a part of playoff lore, the emotional utilityman just wanted to give his dad a big hug.

It was one sweet performance for Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw and the rest of the Dodgers.

Hernandez homered three times and drove in a record seven runs, Kershaw breezed through six crisp innings and Los Angeles ended the Chicago Cubs' title defense with an 11-1 rout in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series.

''It was amazing,'' Hernandez said. ''This team is awesome.''

It sure is.

After years of playoff heartache, there was just no stopping these Dodgers after they led the majors with 104 wins during the regular season. With Kershaw firing away at the top of a deep pitching staff, and co-NLCS MVPs Justin Turner and Chris Taylor leading a tough lineup, one of baseball's most storied franchises captured its first pennant since Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda managed Kirk Gibson, Orel Hershiser and Co. to Los Angeles' last championship in 1988.

''Every night it is a different guy,'' Turner said.

It was Hernandez on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Hernandez connected on the first two pitches he saw, belting a solo drive in the second for his first career playoff homer and then a grand slam in the third against Hector Rondon. He added a two-run shot in the ninth against Mike Montgomery.

Hernandez became the fourth player with a three-homer game in an LCS, joining Bob Robertson (1971 NLCS), George Brett (1978 ALCS) and Adam Kennedy (2002 ALCS). Hernandez's seven RBIs tied a postseason record shared by four other players, who all did it in a Division Series.

Troy O'Leary was the previous player to have seven RBIs in a playoff game, for Boston at Cleveland in the 1999 ALDS.