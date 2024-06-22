Emotional footage of Bill Belichick backstage at Tom Brady’s induction

Bill Belichick’s return to New England was one of the greatest moments in franchise history. That’s saying a lot for a franchise that won six Super Bowls with a dynasty that spanned nearly two decades.

Belichick was back in town for Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction. It was his first time back at Gillette Stadium since splitting with the team back in January.

The Patriots uploaded a video of Belichick arriving backstage and visiting with some of his former players. At the beginning of the video, there’s an emotional moment capturing a long embrace between Belichick and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

Belichick spent 24 years as the Patriots’ head coach, and in that time, he has helped deliver some of the greatest sports memories to fans.

It’s no surprise he’s as beloved as he is by the New England faithful. The Patriots captured lightning in a bottle with the greatest coach of all time with Belichick and the greatest quarterback with Brady.

The dynasty was only possible because those two co-existed, and Patriots fans will forever be glad they did.

