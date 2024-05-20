Emotional end to a special season

Some very fond farewells

What is football all about? Success is the aim, and we have the ideal philosophy for that. A lot of the passion that people have for football though comes from identifying with engaging characters. In Sekou Koita, Herbert Ilsanker and, above all, our captain Andi Ulmer, three key personalities are leaving our club at the end of the season and enjoyed a very well-deserved send-off.

Our legendary captain of many years, Andi Ulmer, was the object of so much of our fans' affection. There were plenty of Ulmer jerseys to be seen around the stands, with all our club staff also wearing the number 17 on their back. In honour of Andi, his number is being retired. The 38-year-old has played for FC Red Bull Salzburg ever since 2009 like nobody else. We cannot agree more the big banner our fans displayed: "15 years of dedication for the red and whites - thank you, Andi!"

Thank you for everything, captain fantastic!

"You shaped FC Red Bull Salzburg like nobody else," said sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner on Andi Ulmer's time at the club before kick-off. While there was a giant flag waved in the North Curve with Andi's face on, our legend received a framed jersey along with his family and his former team-mate, Jonatan Soriano. A tunnel of staff, players and long-term acquaintances had formed before kick-off to salute the full-back. Andi had some emotional words too for the fans and club representatives, delivering a tearful than you for his time. The highlight was the huge red and white tifo shortly before kick-off.

With 16 seasons, 22 titles, a narrow Europa League semi-final defeat against Marseille and a magical Champions League night at Anfield - Andi Ulmer's achievements for our club are impossible to overstate. Andi celebrated our first-ever cup win in 2011/12 and took 16 goal involvements in 2017/18 - his most prolific season with us.

Andi Ulmer's record 582 appearances played a huge part in our success with 23 goals and 98 assists. A full 48,370 minutes in red and white is his unprecedented legacy.

Video: a red and white era



Five red and white years with Sekou

Also making his final appearance for our club along with our long-serving captain was Sekou Koita – and he signed off with a brilliant brace. The 24-year-old from Mali came from Liefering in summer 2019 and can proudly look back on four league titles and two cups during his time in Salzburg. His figures in red and white speak for themselves - in 106 competitive appearances, the likeable striker scored an impressive 43 goals and provided 21 assists.

Sekou, among his many qualities, showed pace, agility and battling spirit whenever it was needed. The attacker threw everything into his football and was always a brilliant option from the bench. As a person, he will be missed in our dressing room. Sekou became known during his time at our Red Bulls for his respectful and positive manner, with a smile always on his face. Having arrived as a young gun, he is leaving as a mature and experienced attacker. Wherever your path takes you, Sekou, we wish you all the very best in the future!

The end of then Ilse era

It is hard to imagine our Red Bulls without Herbert Ilsanker as our goalkeeper coach. After 19 years in the position, the 56-year-old is leaving it at his own request. It is almost impossible to summarise his impact over the past two decades, but we can say as one of the originals at FC Red Bull Salzburg, Herbert has given his absolute all for the club since 2005. Over this time he won 14 league titles, nine cups, experienced emotional UEFA Champions League nights in the biggest stadiums in Europe and worked under 16 different head coaches.

Our loyal servant was always popular with players and staff not only for his knowledge and experience, but also for his personal qualities. Herbert was more than just a goalkeeper coach - he was a father figure our boys could always turn to. You could always spot him by his trademark shorts whatever the weather.

Ahead of the game against LASK, it was no surprise to hear Ilse called throughout the Red Bull Arena. Our goalkeeping coach was seen off with standing ovations just like Ulmer and Koita. As one chapter ends, another begins, and Herbert will keep working with us as a goalkeeper scout and youth goalkeeping coach.