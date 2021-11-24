Emotional Dick Vitale can't hold back tears in return to ESPN amid cancer battle

Calling this game meant a lot to Dick Vitale. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country, the best moment came before tip-off.

Amid a months-long battle against cancer, longtime ESPN color commentator Dick Vitale made his return to courtside on Tuesday for the Gonzaga-UCLA game at the Good Sam Empire Classic.

Vitale could barely hold back tears as he was introduced by play-by-play partner Dave O'Brien, and quickly thanked everyone who has supported him, It was an emotional scene from a broadcaster whose considerable love of the game has never been more apparent.

Vitale's full address:

"It's great being here, Dave. I didn't want to cry. I can't believe I'm sitting here. This is really a big thrill for me. I want to thank all you people, sent me so many great messages. ESPN, Jimmy Pitaro, all my buddies at ESPN. I want to thank certainly, my family and all the fans. My, you've been unbelievable.

"On October 12, I'll be honest with you, when they walked in and told me I had cancer, they thought it was bile duct cancer, and it was really going to be a serious surgery and all, I never dreamt at 82 that I'm going to be at courtside again, but to be here again, I'm sorry, I hope I don't cause a problem out there, but I feel so emotional."

Vitale has undergone treatment for two different types of cancer this year, first having a melanoma removed in August before being diagnosed with lymphoma in October. He told Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel he was initially diagnosed with bile duct cancer, a far more serious illness with a low survival rate, but further testing revealed that wasn't the case.

Since his lymphoma diagnosis, Vitale has been undergoing a treatment of steroids and six months of chemotherapy. His doctors reportedly told him the treatment has a 90 percent success rate, but that clearly hasn't made it easy.

Vitale was thankfully cleared by doctors in time for Tuesday's game. It took less than a minute for him to remind audiences what he means to the sport.