Emotional Carver says anthem rendition must inspire players

[Getty Images]

Scotland assistant John Carver admits he had a "lump in his throat" when he listened to the Tartan Army belt out Flower of Scotland before the 1-1 draw wth Switzerland.

Videos of Scotland's national anthem went viral online after a particularly passionate rendition from the travelling fans and Carver - from Newcastle - says he was touched by it.

"When you listen to O Flower of Scotland - I'm getting emotional here now - I've been involved in some big games, but when that tune came on, it was the loudest I've ever heard," Carver said.

"It brought a lump to my throat. If that can't inspire these guys... We might get beat because the opposition are better than us, but it won't be for want of trying, that's for sure."

The assistant says Scotland could change shape to adapt to the loss of Kieran Tierney, whose tournament has been ended by the hamstring injury he suffered against the Swiss.

Under Steve Clarke, the Scots have traditionally played with five at the back to accommodate Tierney and captain Andy Robertson.

"Steve has always talked about being flexible," added Carver. "For a long spell we went with the three and then we changed it before we played Ukraine.

"We are flexible, we've played two different systems already. I'm not going to give a great deal away to the opposition. It is a possibility."