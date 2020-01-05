Emotional Ben Watson hints at retirement after Patriots' playoff loss

Retirement.

It was a big topic in the days leading up to the Patriots' Wild Card round game against the Titans, and it was a big topic of discussion in the postgame media scrums as well.

But while the largest and brightest spotlight shone on Tom Brady, he's not the only Patriots player with an uncertain future - either in New England or the league in general.

And while Brady termed his retirement as "hopefully unlikely," it sure sounds like Ben Watson's playing days are over. When asked what the future held for him, an emotional Watson paused 17 seconds before answering.

"It's difficult. I love this game, but there's a time when you definitely have to move on," he said. "So, I definitely won't be back here next year, probably, and probably won't be playing at all."

Watson had previously announced his retirement last December, but came out of retirement when he signed with the Patriots in May.

"It's something that I've tried to do before and it didn't work, but there's only so much your body can take and so much you want to put your family through before you want to settle down, have some roots and figure out what the next chapter of your life is going to be. We're going to talk about it of course and make family decisions. It's been a great, great run and it's been really special to be back here, and special to have the opportunity to play again."

Matthew Slater and Ben Watson share a long embrace as they walk off the field for possibly the last time #Patriots @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/KhCkbTOgHD — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 5, 2020

If this is the end for the 39-year-old Watson, he would have both started and finished his 15-year career with the Patriots, winning Super Bowl XXXIX in his first stint.

He had three catches for 38 yards Saturday night against Tennessee, though his biggest play of the day was wiped out by an ineligible man downfield penalty on Shaq Mason.

