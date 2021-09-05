Emotion-packed images from Top 25 games in Week 1 of college football

The NCAA Top 25 football teams provided plenty of must-see moments

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The early season, particularly the first couple weeks of a full schedule, sees lots of enticing matchups. This one, which is Week 1, offered No. 3 Clemson playing host to No. 5 Georgia. What else went on in the USA Today Top 25?

No. 1 Alabama 44. No. 16 Miami 13

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III high steps after a catch during the Crimson Tide's 44-13 romp over Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

No. 5 Georgia 10, No. 2 Clemson 3 (at Charlotte, NC)

Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith makes an interception and runs 74 yards for the game's only touchdown in a victory over second-ranked Clemson.

No. 3 Oklahoma 40, Tulane 35

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jadon Haselwood and Tulane cornerback Jaylon Monroe battle for the ball during the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

No. 4 Ohio State 45, Minnesota 31

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch

In a Big Ten matchup, Ohio State took to the road and was tested by Minnesota. The Buckeyes found their groove in the second half and Chris Olave was his usual spectacular self in the 14-point victory.

No. 6 Texas A&M 41, Kent State 10

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Achane rushed for 124 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Aggies romped.

No. 7 Notre Dame at Florida State (Sunday)

USAT

Florida State will celebrate the memory of Bobby Bowden on the field at Doak Walker when it faces Notre Dame on Sunday.

No. 8 Iowa State 16, Northern Iowa 10

USAT

Iowa State's Mike Rose and Kym-Mani King miss the tackle on UNI's Quan Hampton, who found the end zone during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium.The Cyclones got a field goal at the end of the third quarter and one in the fourth to thwart an upset bid by the Panthers.

Virginia Tech 17, No. 10 North Carolina 10

Story continues

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield celebrates after he intercepted Heisman hopeful Sam Howell's pass during Friday's ACC clash.

No. 10 Cincinnati 49, Miami (Ohio) 14

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder was jubilant after scoring a touchdown against Miami (Oh). Cincy had plenty of reason to celebrate in its 49-14 victory.

FAU vs. No. 11 Florida

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun <br

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) celebrates with offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun after scoring the first touchdown of the season.

No. 12 Oregon 31, Fresno State 24

USAT

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeax sacks Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener. The Ducks' elite NFL prospect was injured during the 31-14 victory over the Bulldogs and was seen with a walking boot on the sidelines. The diagnosis was a sprained ankle, not serious. The decisive score was a 30-yard run by quarterback Anthony Brown with less than three minutes left

UCLA 38, No. 13 LSU 27

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich runs 75 yards for a touchdown after catching a pass against LSU at the Rose Bowl.

No. 14 USC 30, San Jose State 7

AP Photo/John McCoy

USC wide receiver Drake London makes one of his 13 catches in the second half at Los Angeles Coliseum. London had 144 receiving yards.

Penn State 16, No. 15 Wisconsin 10

Penn State got two late interceptions to seal a victory over Wisconsin in a game between challenged offenses in Madison, Wi.

No. 18 Iowa 34, No. 17 Indiana 6

USAT

Iowa junior quarterback Spencer Petras scores in the second quarter against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes romped, 34-6, in a battle of ranked Big Ten schools.

No. 19 Texas 38, No. 23 ULL 18

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Steve Sarkisian era got off to a solid start as the Longhorns rolled. Texas quarterback Hudson Card escaped the grasp of defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill during the first half.

Montana 13, No. 21 Washington 7

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Montana Grizzlies quarterback Camron Humphrey roars following the victory against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

No. 24 Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Coastal Carolina wide receiver Deon Fountain stretches for a pass in the Chanticleers' easy victory.

Louisville vs. No. 25 Ole Miss at Atlanta

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Lane Kiffin will not be with Ole Miss Monday when it faces Louisville in Atlanta. The head coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in Oxford, Mississippi. Related: How famous college football stadiums got their names

1

1