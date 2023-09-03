Emory Jones shines in Cincinnati football debut win over Eastern Kentucky

Emory Jones was lethal in his first start for the University of Cincinnati.

The sixth-year quarterback threw for 345 yards and five touchdowns on 19-for-23 passing as Cincinnati defeated Eastern Kentucky University, 66-13 Saturday in the Bearcats season opener.

Three of Jones’ touchdowns were over 39 yards as he posted only the second 300-yard passing game of his career. Jones ran for two touchdowns, which tied his personal single-game touchdown record of seven. His seven Saturday tied a single-game school record for Cincinnati.

“He played about as good as you can play, really,” head coach Scott Satterfield said.

With a minute left in the third quarter, Satterfield decided that was enough action for Jones in the opener. Satterfield praised Jones’ decision-making and efficiency after the game.

The star power has always been there

Formerly at Florida and Arizona State, Jones years ago was featured in countless NFL mock drafts as a player with first-round potential. Prior to Cincinnati, Jones boasted a 64 percent career completion percentage with 4,880 passing yards. His peak, prior to Cincinnati, came in a 2021 contest with Florida where he threw for 464 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 86 yards against Samford.

The 550 yards of total offense stands as a Florida Gators single-game record, still. And who’s record did he pass that day? Tim Tebow’s, from 2009, against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Sugar Bowl.

Last December the Georgia native signed with the Bearcats as one of the first star signings of the Satterfield era, an era that started with calculated, thought-out signings.

“I think we really did a good job of finding players that are team guys in the portal, and that’s hard to do,” Satterfield said of the offseason acquisitions.

Cincinnati’s inaugural season in the offense-heavy, competitive Big 12 conference will very much sway in the direction Jones initiates. When Jones is active on the ground and accurate in the air, the ceiling Cincinnati’s offense possesses is high.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Everybody eats

Jones helped all his receiving teammates get their own on Saturday afternoon. Eight different receivers caught a pass from Jones against EKU. Five different receivers scored.

Xzavier Henderson, a former teammate of Emory Jones at Florida, led the Bearcats with seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Xzavier Henderson, a former teammate of Jones at Florida led the game in receiving yards with 149. On the opening drive of the game, Jones found Henderson for a 49-yard deep ball on a fourth down to open the scoring. After the game coach Satterfield said the team did not slow down after the touchdown, crediting it for first half explosion.

Prior to Cincinnati the Jones-Henderson connection met in the endzone three times during their tenure at Florida. The prior connection and chemistry really helped in the game today, Satterfield said.

“(Henderson) is somebody that I’ve been throwing to for years now, so the connection and chemistry that we have is one of the best,” Jones said, “and it obviously showed today.”

After the Jones-Henderson 49-yard touchdown to open the scoring, Jones connected with wide receiver Dee Wiggins for a 39-yard touchdown. A little later, Braden Smith caught a 48-yard touchdown. From Jones, Evan Prater caught his first pass for the Bearcats, as did every receiver wearing black other than Ryan Montgomery and Chris Scott.

Cincinnati’s new offense has established connections early, and it’s a crucial chemistry-building, confidence-inducing nail to hammer early in the season. Satterfield recognized the spread of the wealth against EKU, noting that the six different touchdown scorers meant the team saw great distribution.

“That receiving group we have, they’re talented, but they’re also very unselfish,” Satterfield said. “They played like it … What I love about it is that Emory isn’t just dialed in on one guy. I loved the distribution of whatever they were going to give us, we were going to try to take.”

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) poses for a photo with fans in the student section after the second half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Cincinnati Bearcats won 66-13.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Emory Jones shines in Cincinnati football debut win over Eastern Kentucky