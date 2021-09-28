Emory Jones named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Florida quarterback Emory Jones has had a rough start to the season, and after tossing two touchdowns and four interceptions in the first two games, many wanted to see his backup, the explosive Anthony Richardson. But since the first quarter interception he threw against Alabama, Jones has been fantastic.

He didn’t give the ball away against Tennessee, and he notched career highs in completions (21) passing yards (209) and rushing yards (144). That was good enough for Jones to be named the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

On Saturday, Jones became the first Florida quarterback since Tim Tebow in 2009 to rush for 100 yards and throw for 200 in the same game, and he led the SEC in rushing yards for the week. He had two touchdowns and no interceptions on a 21-of-27 passing night.

Jones continues to show progress, and it’s starting to make sense why coach Dan Mullen chose to stick with him despite the early struggles. He has a tougher test this week, though, in a Kentucky team that hasn’t lost yet. We’ll see if Jones can continue to build off performances like he had against the Volunteers.

