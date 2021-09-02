Emory Jones lands middle of the pack in The Athletic’s Heisman Draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jay Markle
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Few players on the Florida 2021 football roster have grabbed more digital ink than presumed starting quarterback Emory Jones. He deserves a ton of attention as he takes over a radically transformed offense after sitting on the Gators’ bench for several seasons. How well he plays next season will be an important factor, if not the most important one, in determining how well the team is able to perform on the whole.

Being a former top 100 recruit leading a team with a good reputation for quarterback coaching in the nation’s best football conference, Jones is sure to excite a segment of the population. Matt Fortuna, a national college football reporter at The Athletic, can be considered among Jones’ supporters.

Fortuna participated in The Athletic’s annual Heisman Draft, a quick fantasy draft among a few of the publication’s authors wherein they are awarded points for selecting players who finish as top ten finalists for the trophy, are the Midseason leader for the award, or receive an invite to the award ceremony in New York.

With his second selection, the 18th overall pick, Fortuna snagged the Gators’ signal caller.

Related

Florida Gators 2021 regular season football schedule

QUIZ: Florida's history against 2021 football opponents

”We’ve already seen what Dan Mullen can do at Florida with career backup quarterbacks he didn’t even recruit. (See: Kyle Trask finishing fourth in Heisman voting last year,)” he wrote. “Now we get to see him, and this Gators offense, unleashed with a former top-100 dual-threat signee who has quietly been waiting his turn and absorbing the offense the past three seasons. I can’t believe Jones was available this late.”

I can’t believe Jones was available that late either! He’s a savvy pick in a draft that awards points for getting close to the mark almost as well as hitting it exactly. Frankly, between his name recognition and opportunity to play on one of college football’s biggest stages in the Swamp, Jones has a shot to sneak into the voting even if he is underqualified for the award.

There are a few potentially limiting factors that could hold him back from the heights of Heisman consideration. The orange and blue receiver room is largely filled with unproven guys and their offensive line lost some stalwarts after last season. Additionally, it’s not possible to know just how well his arm will play against SEC defenses, which could leave him hamstrung if his accuracy isn’t up for the task.

Related

ESPN predicts disappointing SEC East finish for Florida

Here's where Emory Jones lands in 247Sports SEC quarterback power rankings

Three Gators land on Mel Kiper's latest 2022 NFL draft big board

The Gators are one of the most talented teams in the country per 247Sports

Florida is losing this edge rusher to the transfer portal

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s where Emory Jones lands in 247Sports SEC quarterback power rankings

    Emory Jones ranks fifth among SEC quarterbacks, according to 247Sports.

  • Grading Florida football: QB Emory Jones will lead a strong running attack for Gators

    Quarterback | B Emory Jones has been used sparingly across his three years at Florida. He has been employed at times in primarily rushing situations, and he has taken over late in games that were already decided. But he has never been the guy for the Gators. Now, the only quarterback signee of Dan Mullen’s first class is finally QB1. Stationed behind Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask on the depth chart, Jones has had years to learn Mullen’s system. And he brings something neither quarterback before

  • College football 2021: Here are the best games to watch in Week 1

    Los Angeles Times college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough helps college football fans plan their Saturday game-watching schedule.

  • Sammy Watkins back at practice, Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin to IR

    The Ravens got another wide receiver back on the practice field Wednesday. Sammy Watkins took part in the team’s session after an extended absence due to an undisclosed injury. That came a day after offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the team was not overly concerned about the missed time because Watkins would be ready to [more]

  • Georgia vs Clemson: 5 reasons why UGA wins

    Five reasons why UGA wins the Georgia vs Clemson game this weekend.

  • No 3 Clemson kicks off Uiagalelei era vs No 5 Georgia

    Clemson sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei finally has the national spotlight to himself. The Georgia Bulldogs would love nothing more than to steal it from him and set themselves up for a run at a national championship. The highly regarded Uiagalelei takes over for Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft.

  • Does Khalil Lee have a shot at the majors in 2022? | Mets Prospective

    On an extra from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo determine if OF Khalil Lee will have a shot next season to earn a spot on the major league roster. Watch more Mets Prospective: https://next.sny.tv/shows/mets-prospective-top-mets-minor-league-prospects About Mets Prospective: Mets Prospective features Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo profiling the top minor league prospects in the New York Mets organization, focusing on up-and-coming talent like Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Allan, Brett Baty, Khalil Lee, and more. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Who are the experts pickings to win in the LSU-UCLA matchup

    The LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins will meet for the first time in their history. We look at who the experts are picking for this game.

  • What to watch: Week 1 college football viewing guide, picks against the spread

    After a wild, news-filled offseason, Week 1 is finally here. And it’s got the goods.

  • Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley: ‘we made a mistake’ on bringing in Tre Bradford

    Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.

  • NFL cuts: Notable names who were released

    There were some recognizable names that were among the cuts when all NFL teams had to finalize their 53-man rosters.

  • College football picks, Week 1: Georgia at Clemson, LSU at UCLA and more

    Los Angeles Times college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough picks the week's eight best games, including No. 5 Georgia at No. 3 Clemson, plus the USC and UCLA games.

  • Jermaine Wiggins: Choosing Mac Jones over Cam Newton 'a huge mistake'

    Jermaine Wiggins explains why he believes the Patriots' decision to go with Mac Jones over Cam Newton as the team's starting QB "has the potential to be really ugly."

  • Julian Edelman weighs in on Patriots going with Mac Jones over Cam Newton

    Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared his take on rookie Mac Jones beating out Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job.

  • Will the 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, too?

    It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]

  • Art Schlichter released from prison

    Former Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, a bust as the fourth overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft and a man who has been convicted of several crimes, has been released from his latest stint in prison. Schlichter was paroled over the objection of Ohio prosecutors. “My advice to anyone coming upon Mr. Schlichter is that [more]

  • Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels explains why Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton

    Mac Jones has impressed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during camp.

  • Tom Brady, Mike Vrabel poke fun at each other in hilarious video

    Watch Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady exchange friendly jabs with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in a hilarious video.

  • Gardner Minshew “fired up” about joining Eagles

    Quarterback Gardner Minshew was pretty adamant about not being or going No. 2 while he was with the Jaguars, but he has a different take on life with the Eagles. Minshew was traded to the Eagles last weekend and the deal allowed him to renew his acquaintance with head coach Nick Sirianni. Minshew told reporters [more]

  • Where could Cam Newton land after being released by Patriots? 9 NFL teams that make sense

    Cam Newton went from starter to discarded in New England after being released by the Patriots. Where could the former NFL MVP land next?