Who is Emory Jones? Cincinnati Bearcats' QB has posted big numbers through three games

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones

In his first season as the University of Cincinnati Bearcats' head coach, Scott Satterfield doesn't have either of last season's UC quarterbacks starting at QB for him.

Ben Bryant, who got the lion's share of snaps at QB in 2022, transferred to Northwestern. Evan Prater, the former Ohio Mr. Football and Wyoming High School standout who had 423 passing yards and 166 rushing yards, is playing receiver this season.

But one of the first players Satterfield signed when he took over for Luke Fickell was a former Georgia high school star who played four seasons at Florida and one season at Arizona State.

Sixth-year QB Emory Jones, 23, has hit the ground running in his first three games for the Bearcats, with a record-setting effort against Eastern Kentucky, an impressive win against Pitt and a 101-yard rushing game against the Miami RedHawks.

More about Jones, ahead of UC's Big 12 showdown Saturday against Oklahoma:

Jones tied a school record in his first game as a Bearcat.

Jones completed 19-of-23 attempts for 345 yards and five touchdowns in UC's season-opening, 66-13 win against Eastern Kentucky University. Jones also ran for two TDs and tied a single-game school record for total TDs with seven.

"He played about as good as you can play, really," Satterfield said, per The Enquirer's Landon Bartlett.

Jones earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week honors.

Jones' top target through three games has been his former teammate.

Xzavier Henderson, who played with Jones at Florida, has 299 receiving yards on 20 catches through three games. He's tied for first among Big 12 receivers in receptions, and ranks third in receiving yards. (Teammate Corey Kiner ranks third in rushing yards.)

Henderson had a team-high 149 receiving yards against EKU, and caught Jones' first TD pass as a Bearcat early in the first quarter.

All three of Henderson's TD catches during his 2020 and 2021 seasons at Florida were thrown by Jones.

Henderson stayed with the Gators when Jones left for Arizona State, but rejoined Jones when Henderson committed to UC in May.

"(Henderson) is somebody that I've been throwing to for years now, so the connection and chemistry that we have is one of the best," Jones said after the EKU game, "and it obviously showed today."

Jones has crossed paths with Joe Burrow on a couple of occasions.

Burrow, part of Ohio State's 2015 recruiting class, was backing up J.T. Barrett in 2016 when Jones committed to the Buckeyes. Jones decommitted in 2017 and headed to Gainesville.

One of Burrow's best games at LSU came against Jones and the Gators in October 2019. Burrow was 21-of-24 for 293 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Tigers' 42-28 win.

Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass for his only completion, after Kyle Trask played most of the game at QB. Jones added 36 rushing yards on nine carries.

At Florida, Jones erased a record the Gators had set against UC.

Jones threw for 464 yards and six touchdowns in a 70-52 win against Samford in November 2021. He added 86 rushing yards on 10 carries with a TD.

He set a Florida single-game record with 550 yards of total offense, a record previously held by former Gators QB Tim Tebow against the Bearcats in the Sugar Bowl in January 2010.

Jones faced Oklahoma in a 2020 bowl game.

The 55-20 loss in the Cotton Bowl was a long night for the Gators, but Jones was Florida's leading rusher in the game.

He ran 10 times for 60 yards with a touchdown, also completing 8-of-16 passes for 86 yards against the Sooners.

OU's current coaching staff, however, will be seeing Jones for the first time, as Lincoln Riley was still the Sooners' head coach in 2020.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Emory Jones, Cincinnati Bearcats await Big 12 foe Oklahoma